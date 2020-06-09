District Attorney Hummel Calls for Criminal Justice Reform

Today on the front lawn of the Deschutes County District Attorney’s Office, District Attorney John Hummel called for significant criminal justice changes in Oregon and the United States. Details here.

Specifically, Hummel called on the Oregon Legislature to enact laws to achieve the following:

Attorney General to lead investigation and prosecution, if necessary, of incidents involving officers who kill people in the line of duty. Law enforcement agencies required to outfit their officers with body worn cameras. Law enforcement officers involved in the use of deadly physical force are subject to immediate interview Law enforcement officers required to report all misconduct committed by their colleagues. Law enforcement use of chokehold and strangleholds prohibited. Death penalty referred to the people of Oregon for a repeal vote. Measure 11 and other mandatory minimum sentences repealed (other than true life for aggravated murder).

Hummel also called on Congress to pass the Justice in Policing Act, which includes United States Senator Jeff Merkley’s proposal to create a national database of law enforcement officer misconduct. Senator Merkley’s proposal would facilitate greater oversight and accountability across America, and help ensure that police officers who have been removed from their jobs for misconduct are not simply able to find a new job as a police officer in a different jurisdiction.

“We can’t legislate away racism or wave a wand to change culture, but we can make sure that there are mechanisms in place to hold people accountable for wrongdoing,” Merkley said. “That’s why I will join with my Senate colleagues to introduce a comprehensive Justice in Policing Act, including a national database of police misconduct and other reforms we need to honor the lives of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and so many others who should be with us today. But while federal legislation can help drive change, ultimately it’s going to take efforts at the local level to thoughtfully tackle some of the systemic failures that have undermined America’s promise of equal justice under law, and I appreciate DA Hummel helping lead that effort in Deschutes County.”

And Hummel announced the changes that he is implementing:

He will no longer seek or accept donations or endorsements from law enforcement unions, law enforcement officers and criminal law defense attorneys. He is developing an emerging adult program to provide people between the ages of 18 and 25 who are suspected of committing certain crimes the attention and treatment appropriate for them. He is developing a program to provide veterans suspected of committing certain crimes the attention and treatment appropriate for them. The Deschutes County District Attorney’s Office will partner with Allyship in Action to advance equity and social justice in our office through customized assessment, education, and long-range planning and support.

Statement from District Attorney Hummel:

“In George Floyd’s final moments of life, he said: “They’re going to kill me.” No George, those officers did not kill you; they lit a fire in our country. The young protestors from shore to shore stoked it. And all of us responded.

Today, I am doing my small part, by using my words and my position of privilege to advocate for the change that George Floyd gave his life to achieve. Let’s make our criminal justice system what we know it should be. Rest in Peace George Floyd. Black Lives Matter”

