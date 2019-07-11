To DIY or To Outsource? What Tasks To Do Yourself And What Tasks To Delegate

Image Source: https://images.pexels.com/photos/1040157/pexels-photo-1040157.jpeg?auto=compress&cs=tinysrgb&dpr=3&h=750&w=1260

It’s no secret that running a business is not a small task. It can be easy to lose track of things, especially with the scope and the amount of tasks that need to be done. While it’s usually best to take charge of things when you’re still trying to grow your business, there will be a time when you might need to delegate tasks to other people in order to buy yourself some comfort.

But, that comfort comes at a price, and sometimes that price may not be worth it. So, how do you strike a balance between wasting money and wasting human capital? You need to consider these factors first:

Demand

First and foremost, you need to determine if you’re able to keep up with current customer demand. Demand can come in many forms, whether it’s in the form of customer service-related interactions, production, or even marketing, as is the case when customers expect events and sales.

If you’re able to handle the demand in-house, then do so without having to outsource to a third party. You can even consider using these sales techniques for better call center results to your advantage. If the demand exceeds your output, then you need to outsource those tasks.

Cost Savings

While it may seem like an odd thing to say, you do save money by outsourcing. If you want to hire in-house employees, you need to consider the costs of recruiting and training these employees. Those costs do not apply when outsourcing workers because those workers have already been recruited and trained (and retrained, even) by the outsourcing company.

These cost savings are further amplified when you consider that these employees need equipment to work, equipment which most outsourcing companies already have.

Complexity Of The Task

You also need to determine if the people that you’re going to outsource your task to are able to do the task in the first place. While it’s true that outsourcing opens your employment pool to (literally) a world of skilled workers, there are some tasks that are best performed by skilled in-house employees. The reason for this is simple — you can train these experts according to the specific needs of your business.

Basics tasks such as inbound call handling and sales can be handled by outsourced workers.

Security

As you may have already guessed, not all tasks can be outsourced. Tasks that involve trade secrets and security should never be outsourced, even when you have a trusted outsourcing company. This is to ensure that critical information does not get out.

There’s no better security than the one you have in-house. And while most outsourcing companies already have reliable security measures (and at times, theirs may even be better than what you have in-house), having close people whose stakes are the same as yours can be a powerful force that drives loyalty and trustworthiness.

Having too many workers and not enough work to go around can quickly become a resource drain on your business. On the other hand, having too many tasks for one person is bound to take its toll on that person, no matter how good they are at their job. Consider the benefits of both when deciding to outsource.