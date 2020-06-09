Cascade Business News
Do You Miss Laughing with Your Friends? We Can Help Bring Those Smiles Back to Life!

By on Business & Industry, E-Headlines

(Photos | Courtesy of Trampoline Zone and K1 Speed Bend)

With Oregon implementing Phase 2 of reopening, some of your favorite activities have reopened!

K1 Speed and its premium electric karts capable of reaching speeds of 45mph are charged up and ready to race. Ask about our Father’s Day Special!

Trampoline Zone has added new features to its park, including a timing system for the Ninja Course, and new jump elements on the Main Court! Come check it out today.

TRAMPOLINE ZONE
Current Hours of Operation
Mon – Fri           12-7pm
Saturday           10am-6pm
Sunday             11am-5pm

K1 SPEED BEND
Current Hours of Operation
Mon – Fri              2-8pm
Saturday            12-10pm
Sunday                12-6pm

Tzbend.comk1speed.com

 

