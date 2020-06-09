Do You Miss Laughing with Your Friends? We Can Help Bring Those Smiles Back to Life!

(Photos | Courtesy of Trampoline Zone and K1 Speed Bend)
With Oregon implementing Phase 2 of reopening, some of your favorite activities have reopened!
K1 Speed and its premium electric karts capable of reaching speeds of 45mph are charged up and ready to race. Ask about our Father’s Day Special!
Trampoline Zone has added new features to its park, including a timing system for the Ninja Course, and new jump elements on the Main Court! Come check it out today.
TRAMPOLINE ZONE
Current Hours of Operation
Mon – Fri 12-7pm
Saturday 10am-6pm
Sunday 11am-5pm
K1 SPEED BEND
Current Hours of Operation
Mon – Fri 2-8pm
Saturday 12-10pm
Sunday 12-6pm