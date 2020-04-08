Do you plan to transfer to a college in the United States? Here is what you need to know

You’re not the only student who is planning to transfer from a Chinese university to an American college. One in four students find that their first college choice isn’t the right one for them. It’s best to recognize it early and move on. Before applying to another college, you need to sort out the adjustment period to make sure that the Chinese university isn’t a fit for you.

Transferring colleges can be difficult, especially if you want to move to the USA. Your grades have to be higher than ever, you need to work plenty, be active on campus, and volunteer. So, you need to get in touch with an academic advisor and ask them to support you during the process.

Here are some essential aspects you must consider before filling the transfer papers.

English isn’t your native language

Even if people speak English in China, it’s not the native language, so you need to provide colleges with verification of your proficiency in English. The American college may ask you for the official report of the score from the Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL) or the International English Language Testing System (IELTS). When you pick the college, you’d like to transfer to, send the official report to the Admission Office together with the other paperwork they require. Check the application deadlines for international students because they differ from the ones of US citizens. Going to the 美国留学 is a chance you don’t want to miss, so don’t neglect research and preparation.

Did your parents apply for a green card?

Even if your parents applied for a green card, American college consider you an international student until you get your green card and provide the institution a copy of it. So, it’s wise to check the requirements for international students if you don’t have a green card.

What are the transfer admission requirements?

Each college has different requirements for international students, so you first have to decide what institution you prefer and then search their transfer policies. You can call the prospective institution to find out information, check their official website or visit an online resource that offers information for international students who want to apply to American colleges.

Most of the institutions ask students to send official copies of transcripts.

Do all colleges accept transfers?

Only some American colleges accept international transfers, and the list changes annually, so you must check it before picking an institution. And while a college may have a policy for admitting transfer international students, in a year, they may have no spaces for extra students because of a high acceptance rate combined with a high retention rate.

Don’t be so hard on yourself for picking the wrong college. Sometimes mistakes are made, but you can fix them. If you started university in an environment that isn’t right for you, and you want to find a school that helps you find your niche and realize your goals, pursue your dream.