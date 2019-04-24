How Your Dog Can Benefit from CBD

CBD, the shortened name for cannabidiol, is one of the most exciting products people are buying today. It’s used for almost everything, with CBD benefits ranging from aiding gut health to alleviating some of the worst symptoms of epilepsy. There’s CBD for anxiety, CBD for pain relief, and there are lists everywhere about the best CBD oil. There are even companies such as Emjay, which deliver CBD straight to your door in thirty minutes. There’s even medical evidence that backs up the fact that it works, and even though it’s derived from the marijuana plant, CBD doesn’t get you high. It seems to do everything, and everyone’s taking it–even dogs!

It’s true–fur real. Your dog, doggie, doggo–he or she can benefit from CBD too, whether he’s nervous about flying or going to the vet, or it might help alleviate her pain if she’s sick. To check out some of the best CBD benefits for your dog, read on.

1 Anxiety reduction

Lots of dogs have problems with anxiety. Whether it’s meeting someone new, visiting the vet, or traveling, it can be hard to watch your little pupper shivering or even whimpering under the overwhelming power of anxiety. Humans already use CBD to feel more chill and take it before flights to lessen fear and anxiety, and similar effects can be experienced by dogs who take it. Speak with your vet about options. There’ll be lots of them, considering that a total of 89.7 million dogs were estimated to live in US households as pets as of March 2017.

2 Pain relief

According to the American Kennel Club, “there’s anecdotal evidence from dog owners suggesting it can treat pain, especially neuropathic pain…CBD is also used because of its anti-inflammatory properties.” So if your little guy’s in pain, whether that’s because of a recent injury, sickness, or just aging, you can help alleviate his suffering with CBD. Make sure to look up the best CBD for pain relief and reading testimonials to find what works best for you. Considering that prevalence rates of heartworm disease and Lyme disease were up 20 percent in 2018 compared to 2013 levels, chances are your dog might eventually need CBD for pain relief.

3 Cancer symptom alleviation

One of the worst things dog owners have to go through is watching their little loved ones suffering from cancer. When the suffering is too much, there’s often the heartbreaking process of having to put down your dog. That’s why CBD can be such a great solution; it offers cancer symptom alleviation. Even before CBD was big, marijuana was being used by humans to alleviate cancer symptoms, so it’s a tried and true method that’s sure to work on your dog. Almost one in two dogs over the age of 10 will develop cancer–so if your dog is stricken by this terrible illness, give him CBD.

4 Epilepsy

Just like humans, dogs suffer from epilepsy, too. And CBD can work wonders when it comes to epilepsy in humans, which is why there’s an actual medication that’s been FDA-approved containing CBD. In fact, according to WebMD:

“Patients taking a 10-milligram (mg) daily dose of pharmaceutical grade cannabidiol (CBD) experienced nearly as great a reduction in seizures as patients on 20 mg…This is the third clinical trial to show that the cannabidiol medication Epidiolex is useful in treating two rare forms of epilepsy, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, and Dravet syndrome.”

If your dog suffers from epilepsy, then CBD is a great choice, considering that it’s one of the best choices out there for humans, too.

5 Prevention of arthritis

CBD has anti-inflammatory properties, which means (in plain English) that CBD can reduce swelling in joints. So if your dog is getting a little older and suffering from arthritis, this can be a huge benefit. After all, the last thing a dog wants is not to be able to run or even go on long walks because their joints are aching. You’re sure to find a CBD product that works for you, considering that 68 percent of US households owned pets, according to a 2017-2018 survey.

6 Stimulating appetite

Usually, dogs love to eat. They’ll eat whatever they can get their little claws on. But sometimes, for some reason, your dog might not be so excited about eating. Whether it’s an illness or a big change (like moving into a new home), you want your dog’s appetite to be stimulated. CBD can help stimulate your doggo’s appetite and fix this problem. Plus, it may be cheaper than going to the vet or buying expensive medicine. An important consideration, seeing that Americans spent $69.5 billion on their pets in 2017.

These are some of the best benefits CBD can give your dog. If you choose to do it, remember to speak with your vet about it, and read online about the best products (some are designed specifically for dogs) and what dosage is best. By using CBD responsibly, you can give your dog a happier life.

