Donations Sought for Inaugural Community Baby Shower

The Central Oregon Perinatal Care Team, together with St. Charles Health System, Central Oregon Health Council and other valued community partners, are seeking donations for the inaugural Central Oregon Community Baby Shower. This event will celebrate pregnant women in the community, especially those who would otherwise not have the opportunity to have a baby shower.

The Community Baby Shower will be held at multiple locations across Central Oregon on Friday, September 28 and Saturday, September 29. The event will connect perinatal women with public health and community resources. Resources will include WIC nutrition education, lactation support, Oregon Health Plan enrollment, representatives from OSU extension, home visiting and family support programs, information and education on safe sleep, car seats and more.

Event coordinators are seeking community donations and participation.

Suggestions Include:

· Donations of new, unopened baby items. Suggested items include: car seats, pack n play, diaper bags, play mats and other baby items

· Items to raffle, such as gift cards or gift baskets

· Photographers to take maternity/newborn pictures

· Service donation, such as nail care, massage, hair or makeup

· Unopened or catered food items

· Volunteers to help at the event

Inquiries about donations and or participation may be made to communitybabyshower@deschutes.org or by calling (541) 385-1401. Donations will be accepted at:

Crook County Health Department

375 NW Beaver Street #100

Prineville, OR 97754

Deschutes County Health Services

2577 NE Courtney Drive

Bend, OR 97701

Jefferson County

715 SW 4th Street C

Madras, OR 97741