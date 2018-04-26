Downtown Bend Business Association Funding

Funding for the Downtown Bend Business Association was passed by a 96% vote. This means that all properties within the Economic Improvement District (EID) have elected to pay a fee of $0.25 per square foot for increased services in Downtown Bend. This EID was voted on for a term of three years.

This means that the DBBA will be able to continue existing services and expand our services to include increased security and cleaning as well as enhanced marketing.

Our property owners and business owners have communicated with us that they would like to see additional action taken to curb unwanted behaviors in Downtown Bend. Because of these direct requests, we have proposed, through our EID increase, to spearhead the Bend Cares campaign which will educate our community on how to give responsibility, add additional security in Downtown, and increase the cleanliness of Downtown with monthly high-pressure power washing. We will begin working on these projects in early July when the funding for these new projects begins.

Secondly, we have heard requests for increased branding & marketing for Downtown Bend as a whole. Our business and building owners recognize that our Downtown Bend branding needs to stay fresh, cutting edge, and top of mind tour community members for shopping, dining, and services. In answer to this request, we have a complete rebrand planned for Downtown Bend over the next three years. This rebrand includes a fresh new logo, and a new story-based marketing campaign focusing on the history of our Downtown and the unique narrative of our entrepreneurs and what they bring to our City. You can learn more about this at our Downtown Bend Celebration Night.

We are excited to expand our services and continue to increase the vitality of Downtown Bend!