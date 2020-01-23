Downtown Bend Business Association Works with Boys & Girls Club and Oregon Community Foundation

Last week, the Downtown Bend Business Association and the Boys and Girls Club met to discuss future partnerships including opportunities for youth to learn about entrepreneurship, civic engagement and volunteering in their community.

The groups also discussed a partnership to help Downtown business owners with quality affordable childcare right in the downtown core.

On another note, the DBBA is also working with the Oregon Community Foundation to identify grant opportunities to further enrich Downtown Bend. A few opportunities discussed where expanding the connection to Downtown history in partnership with the Deschutes Historical Museum and creating an interactive on-the-street art exhibit in partnership with local arts groups.

downtownbend.org