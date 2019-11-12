Dr. Matthew Slater Next Featured Speaker in St. Charles’ New Doc Talks Series

Dr. Matthew Slater, a board-certified cardiologist, is the next featured Doc Talks speaker on Monday, November 18.

Doc Talks is a fun and interactive lecture series where St. Charles doctors talk hot health care topics like sleep hygiene, diet, disease prevention and more.

The series, which kicked off in September with Dr. David Dedrick talking about sleep, will next explore heart valve disease — what causes it, how it can be prevented and the surgery that’s making it possible for people to get a new heart valve and go home the next day.

With more people living longer, heart valve disease is expected to become a growing problem, affecting more than one in eight people who are 75 or older. Heart valves make sure blood flows in the right direction. When one doesn’t work properly, it can lead to complications like blood clots, stroke and heart failure.

A member of St. Charles Heart and Lung Center’s team since 2016, Dr. Slater formerly led Oregon Health & Science University’s adult cardiac surgery program and complex heart valve service for 17 years.

His talk, Your achy, breaky heart: The ins and outs of heart valve disease, will be held in Father Luke’s Room at McMenamins in Bend. The talk starts at 6:30pm, and doors open one hour prior.

stcharleshealthcare.org