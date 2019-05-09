(Drift Spa at Riverhouse on the Deschutes | Photo courtesy of Ascent Architecture & Interiors)

Drift Spa at The Riverhouse on The Deschutes opened on March 20, in time for Central Oregon’s spring and summer tourist seasons. Ascent Architecture & Interiors provided interior design services for the new luxury spa, which offers massage, body treatments, facial treatments and nail services for hotel guests and the public.

The remodel transformed the interiors of a 1970’s-era building to create the spa’s home. “We designed a modern space with luxurious mid-century accents to feel cozy and intimate for guests,” explained Senior Interior Designer Lynn Baker at Ascent Architecture & Interiors. “Dark colors like navy and black, along with dimmable lighting, help create an intimate environment. We also incorporated high-contrast patterns to add fun, unexpected elements to the space. Then, we selected the soapstone-look quartz reception desk, marble fireplace tile and velvet draperies to offset the fun patterns and add an air of sophistication and elegance.”

“I had a great experience with Ascent Architecture,” said Stacy Knotts, spa director of Drift Spa. “Our project was a very extensive remodel, and Ascent was able to navigate us through all the nuances of our unique space. I was impressed with the communication and would highly recommend Ascent.”

Drift Spa is located at 3075 N Business 97, Ste. 100, in Bend.

More details on the project remodel, including materials and special features, can be found on Ascent Architecture & Interiors’ project portfolio at ascent-architecture.com/project/drift-spa

driftspabend.com • 541-323-8883