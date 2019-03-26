Duke February 2019 Trend Report

Watching the market trends this winter has been encouraging. One might assume we’d see a big drop in home buying and selling with the crazy weather we’ve had, but it hasn’t gone that way at all. Instead, we are seeing a very steady market as we head into Spring. We are hopeful the numbers will just continue to hold strong and even get better as the snow thaws and flowers start to bloom. The steady market in both Redmond and Bend that we saw last year has continued into the start of this year. January’s numbers were encouraging in Bend and Redmond alike, and February was no different. Check out the details below and let us know if you have any questions, comments or want to schedule a time to meet with one of our highly qualified brokers. Make this your best real estate year yet, we’ve got beautiful homes for potential buyers and talented agents ready to sell your current home.

March 1 Inventory and February Activity

With 370 active listings as of March 1, the Bend market is thriving with options and opportunity. Redmond’s active listings as of March 1st showed 176 homes overall, which is great for this time of year. Continued steady numbers show buyer and seller interest alike.

February was a slightly more active month for Redmond than it was in January, showing 48 homes sold, 81 new homes on the market and 62 homes pending. The bulk of active homes on the market in Redmond were in the $225,000 – $325,000 and $325,100 -$425,000 price range. The $225,000 – $325,000 had 55 active listings and the $325,100 – $425,000 showed 58 active listings.

For Bend, the numbers back in January showed us that there are plenty of homes to choose from this time of year. In February, there were 17 active listings in the $225,000-$325,000 range, 82 in the $325,100-$425,000 range, 79 in the $425,100-$525,000 range and 38 in the $525,100-$625,000 price range. As you can see from our Market Trend Report, there were quite a few homes available in the higher price ranges as well.

With the steady market, buyers look for competitive pricing as they compare properties. If you are a seller and you are considering pricing for your property, we encourage you to consult with your Duke Warner Broker for great advice. They will share their expertise and let you know how to price according to the market trends and current housing competition. Our realtors can help you plan, sort out the details and get you started on your home buying or selling journey. You can also find some great suggestions by reading our blog titled, “Good Information to Share with Your Realtor.”

Sold and Pending Listings

Bend had 159 pending in January and that remained steady with 158 in February. For sold listings, there were 125 sold in January and 108 in February. In Redmond, we saw 46 sold properties in January and 48 in February. While there are a few fluctuations, overall, we continue to see great numbers in the market!

Looking Ahead

Central Oregon is a wonderful place to live. Both Bend and Redmond markets are active and full of options for buyers in all price ranges.

