Duke Trend Report for Bend & Redmond for November 2018

We are continuing to see a positive and consistent market as we leave the fall season behind and head into the winter months. The trends for November show a continuation of a steady market in both Redmond and Bend. The Fall months were an active time in Bend and Redmond for sellers and buyers alike, and now that we’ve moved into the colder months, we are still seeing positive trends throughout Central Oregon, along with a great selection of homes and bare land to choose from.

Inventory

The number of active listings in Bend dropped slightly from 553 in October to 457 in November. In Redmond, there were 223 active listings in October and then a slight drop with 199 active listings in November. The numbers for Bend show us that there are plenty of homes to choose from. There were 24 active listings in the $225,000-$325,000 range, 111 in the $325,100-$425,000 range, 109 in the $425,100-$525,000 range and 57 in the $525,100-$625,000 price range. Both Bend and Redmond’s market had fewer price reductions in November than we saw in October and slightly fewer pending homes as of the end of November, for both cities. Redmond’s new, active listings dropped slightly from 82 in October to 58 in November.

With the steady market, buyers look for competitive pricing as they compare properties. If you are a seller and you aren’t sure what to list your home or property for, consult with your Duke Warner Broker for great advice, they will share their expertise and let you know how to price according to the market and competition.

Sold and Pending Listings

The number of pending listings dropped slightly in November from October, in both Bend and Redmond markets. For Redmond, we saw 85 pending homes in October and 58 in November. Bend had 189 pending homes in October and it dropped a bit to 163 pending in November. For sold listings, October gave us impressive numbers with 222 in Bend and slightly less in November at 170 sold. Sold listings in Redmond dipped from 89 in October to 73 in November. We aren’t seeing much of a fluctuation in the market which is great for this time of year. Winter is in full swing and the holidays are here as we see continued buzz in the market.

Looking Ahead

As we round out the year with consistent numbers, we are encouraged and excited with the number of active listings, for buyers and sellers alike. The winter season can be a great time to shop for homes. Be sure to take time to compare properties and gather as much information as necessary to make educated decisions about the market. Get out and see what’s available and give us a call if you’d like one of our Central Oregon Real Estate Brokers to show you around!

dukewarner.com