Duke Warner Trend Report for January 2020

(Graph | Courtesy of Duke Warner Realty)

With the possibility of an early spring ahead, we head into the last of the winter months with a healthy and active real estate market here in Central Oregon. Our monthly Trend Reports offer valuable insights by reviewing last month’s market activity and delivering the most accurate statistics we can, based on our research. The information we share can be an informative resource for any future trends you might see as we finish out February and head into March.

February 1 Inventory and January Activity

With 246 active listings as of February 1, the Bend market has a nice variety of homes for those looking to buy. The number of active listings for Bend dipped last month, but that is on-trend for this time of year, according to years past. Redmond’s active listings, as of February 1, showed 134 homes overall. The numbers for both Bend and Redmond remained consistent in January and as we head into February, we are seeing the combined active listings for Central Oregon at 380 homes.

January numbers for the Redmond market show us 70 homes sold, 74 new homes on the market and 79 homes pending. The bulk of active homes on the market in Redmond were in the $325,100-$425,000 price range, showing 50. The $225,000-$325,000 had 31 active listings, the $425,000-$525,000 range had 19 actives and the $525,000 and up price range showed 34 active listings.

For Bend, the numbers in January dropped slightly from December, however we still saw a healthy variety of homes to choose from. There were three active listings in the $225,000-$325,000 range, 56 in the $325,100-$425,000 range, 53 in the $425,100-$525,000 range and 34 in the $525,100-$625,000 price range. The $625,000-$725,000 had 27 active listings, the $725,000-$825,000 had 23 actives and the $825,000-$925,000 showed 25 active homes listed. As you can see from our Market Trend Report, there were homes available in the higher price ranges as well, showing 59 homes in the $925,100 and up price range.

In our Central Oregon real estate market, buyers often look for competitive pricing as they consider properties. If you are selling your home and trying to price your property, we encourage you to consult with your trusted Duke Warner Broker for seasoned, expert advice. Our brokers will share their variety of experience, excitement and deep market knowledge while they work for you.

Sold and Pending Listings

In January, Bend had 186 pending homes and Redmond had 79. These numbers remain consistent and tell us both buyers AND sellers are competing for available properties. For sold listings in Bend, there were 206 in December and 135 in January. In Redmond, we saw 69 in December, and 70 in January.

Looking Ahead

As we embrace the upcoming final six weeks of winter and look forward to spring 2020, we want to remind you that our team of real estate experts are always available and happy to help guide you in the home buying and selling journey. Central Oregon is a beautiful place to live and no matter what stage of life you are in, there is something for everyone in the real estate market. As you consider your housing needs, start to plan and look ahead, whether you want to buy or sell a home, keep us in mind for your real estate ventures. Our wonderful team knows how to price properties according to the market trends, and our love of the industry is reflected in our willingness to work hard for our clients.

