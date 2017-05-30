Dunlap Fine Homes Presents Fieldstone Crossing

(Photo by CBN Staff)

Dunlap Fine Homes unveils the community at Fieldstone Crossing. For eight consecutive years Dunlap Fine Homes, Inc. has worked diligently to form unique, new construction homes. Bruce Dunlap and his finely tuned team have extensive knowledge in development and construction of quality custom homes.

Dunlap has been the real estate industry for 30+ years when, in 2008, he decided to start Dunlap Fine Homes. After working with some of the nation’s top builders, he was ready to take their strengths and combine them with his expertise to start building great homes for an exceptional value in Central Oregon.

“Our goal is to build communities of high quality homes at affordable prices that will take care of society’s most important resources, people and families,” says Dunlap.

Now, almost ten years later, Dunlap Fine Homes has completed homes all over Deschutes County. During those years, Dunlap Fine Homes has completed development and construction in many Redmond neighborhoods. Dunlap Fine Homes has also participated in the gentrification of numerous homes throughout Central Oregon by purchasing old or distressed houses and turning them into attractive affordable, middle class homes.

“We understand you need a home that will provide you security throughout its lifetime” says Dunlap. “We take every factor into account when building a new home. Central Oregon weather can sometimes leave home owners in precarious situations in relation to the quality of the homes structure. We take the necessary steps throughout the entire process from conception to engineering to building in order to make sure you’re covered no matter what.

“We are very familiar with the current industry standards in relation to cookie cutter type homes with every available upgrade imaginable provided as an option. Here at Dunlap we strive to build homes where the most popular upgrades come standard.”

Community First

“One of the most powerful things we do is keep our communities in mind throughout the entire building process,” reports Dunlap on keeping the community first. “We know that your neighborhood is your home as much as the walls that surround you. Whether you’re a lifelong resident of Central Oregon or a new member to the area, we want to be there for you. Let us show you what it means to Come Home to Dunlap.”

Fieldstone Crossing

Dunlap Fine Homes is building 95 homes throughout three different phases of construction at Fieldstone Crossing in Redmond on NW Alder Place. Phase one is currently underway. They will offer twelve brand new house plans uniquely constructed for this project.

Throughout their additions to the community they will be building homes with five different interior design packages, ten different exterior packages and twelve different house plans. All of these packages are usually charged at upgrades by competitors, however Dunlap has created a system where all homes have a higher level of finish in the “base model” without having homebuyers being overwhelmed with thousands of options and a basic cookie cutter house to begin with.

Other Projects Coming Soon

Kayla Village

This community will be comprised of five lots located at SW 32nd and Umatilla Avenue in Redmond. All featuring upgraded standard features. Dunlap Homes is planning to break ground in the Summer 2017.

Josie Meadows

This community will be comprised of five lots off of Zenith Avenue in SW Redmond. Dunlap Homes is planning to break ground in the Summer 2017.

