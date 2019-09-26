Dutch Bros and Customers to Support Children’s Organizations with Annual Buck for Kids Day 

(Photo / Courtesy of Dutch Bros)

Dutch Bros is celebrating National Coffee Day a few days early with the company’s annual Buck for Kids event. On Friday, September 27, all of Dutch Bros’ more than 350 locations will donate $1 from every drink sold to a local children’s organization.

“I can’t think of a better way to spend our energy and resources than to help support the kids in our communities,” said Travis Boersma, CEO and co-founder of Dutch Bros Coffee. “Each year, our customers show up and make a huge impact. Together, we’re doing amazing things — it’s truly inspiring.”

Dutch Bros held its first Buck for Kids day in 2006. Since then, Buck for Kids has raised more than $2.1 million to support kids and the programs that serve them. This year, with more than 350 locations participating, Dutch Bros hopes to bring the grand total to more than $2.5 million.

Dutch Bros is committed to supporting programs and projects that impact the day-to-day lives of children. Buck for Kids gives local operators the opportunity to direct funds to youth organizations that speak to the needs of their specific communities. Recipients include nonprofits focused on alleviating hunger, preventing child abuse, creating mentorship activities and providing medical transport for sick children.

