Dutch Bros Sisters Raises More Than $2,500 for Family Affected by Tragedy

Dutch Bros Sisters raised more than $2,500 for the Francis family, who recently met with a series of tragic events.

Saturday, June 30, Dutch Bros Sisters donated proceeds earned from the sales of each drink to the Francis family’s support fund. Additional funds were raised through individual donations.

“We would like to thank everyone who stopped by to show support for the Francis family,” said Josh Kimzey, operator of Dutch Bros Sisters. “Through the generosity of our community we were able to raise funds to help the family during this difficult time.”

dutchbros.com

(Photo courtesy of Dutch Bros)