Earth Day Parade is Saturday!

Join us for a celebration of the natural world, kicking off with one of Bend’s most festive parades. Be creative – dress up as your favorite plant or animal! B Side Brass Band and our Earth Guardian puppets will lead the way eight blocks through downtown Bend.

11am: Assemble on Louisiana Ave. next to McMenamin’s

11:30am: Parade starts

The street fair takes place on Kansas Avenue in front of The Environmental Center from 12-3pm. Here are just a few highlights…

Live music from Broken Down Guitars

Local businesses, nonprofits and food carts

A Kid’s Zone with interactive activities, including a fire truck, face painting and obstacle course

Electric Vehicle Ride & Drive – take an EV for a spin and learn about a group-buy program

Story time and DIY ‘seed bombs’ in our Kansas Ave. Learning Garden