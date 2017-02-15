East Cascade Women’s Group Expands to Support Community

(Photo above: L-R Dr. Julie Wheir, Dr. Kristi Angevine, Dr. Diana Ackerman, Dr. Regan Gage, Dr. Janelle Strom, Dr. Jane Howell, Dr. Mary Ann Ahmed, Dr. James Carlson, Christina Ruiter, PA-C — Not pictured Melissa Adams, WHCNP | Photo by Timothy Park)

Largest women’s practice in Bend focuses on helping women.

More women in Central Oregon will now have access to women’s healthcare services. East Cascade Women’s Group, the largest women’s healthcare practice east of the Cascades, has added new physicians to provide additional support and services to women in our growing community. The clinic is currently taking new patients.

The newest physicians in the East Cascade Women’s Group family include Dr. Kristi Angevine, Dr.Janelle Strom, Dr. Regan Gage and Dr. Julie Wheir.

Dr. Angevine recently joined the clinic after moving with her family to Bend from Chattanooga, Tennessee. She enjoys all aspects of obstetrics and gynecology and has a special interest in preventive health promotion as well as minimally-invasive laparoscopic surgery.

Dr. Strom moved to Bend from central Minnesota where she lived and practiced for twenty years. She is excited to be a part of East Cascade Women’s Group, loves her work and particularly enjoys empowering women to make good health decisions throughout their entire lives.

With the clinic just over a year, Dr. Gage enjoys all aspects of obstetrics and gynecology with particular interests in obstetrics, contraception, holistic approaches to medical care and minimally invasive surgery.

Dr. Wheir joined the practice in the last few years and has enjoyed establishing personal relationships with her patients. She has as a particular interest in delivering babies as well as in minimally invasive surgery.

“As Central Oregon continues to grow, we know it’s important to grow with our community so we can provide an even greater number of women with excellent health care,” says Dr. Mary Ann Ahmed, a board-certified OB / GYN who has practiced in Central Oregon since 2001. “From annual exams to obstetrics to menopause care, our patients can expect individualized attention in a warm and welcoming environment.”

Founded in 1994, East Cascade Women’s Group has provided trusted, quality health care to patients throughout Central Oregon with compassion and personalized attention. The family of ten physicians and providers specialize in nearly every area of women’s health including obstetrics, annual exams, gynecology, infertility treatment and menopause care.

www.eastcascadewomensgroup.com