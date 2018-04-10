With so many businesses moving online, it’s more important than ever to have a strong physical business if you want to succeed in this market. No matter your industry, your retail space matters. It’s the difference between searching for a product or service online or visiting an actual store. You want your customers to feel welcome in your retail space, and that might mean doing some improvements. Luckily, you don’t have to go over the top when it comes to improving your space, and sometimes it’s the smallest changes that really add up. Here are easy ways to improve your retail space!

Image via Pexels

Why Improve Your Space?

You might think that in the age of digital stores, your retail space matters less than ever. This is actually the opposite! While there is a boom in digital businesses, the desire to shop in physical stores is stronger than ever. That’s why so many online-only businesses are turning their focus to retail spaces themselves!

Over 40% of consumers still prefer to make shopping decisions in store! You can boost this percentage if you take into account a truly remarkable retail space. Having an efficient, in-store space will make it easier for shoppers to make that final “yes” decision! When shopping in store, the space is so much more important than online. It’s much harder to pull out your physical wallet and swipe your card in a store than it is to log into a website and make a purchase. That’s why your physical space is so vital to the success of your store!

Keep It Simple

A lot of stores think it’s best to show consumers as many products as possible. While this certainly has a time and a place, the right amount of empty space can actually help consumers make buying decisions. Nobody likes to visit a cluttered store, and some shoppers actually get overwhelmed when there’s too much inventory in sight! Instead of putting all of your inventory on the floor, limit what you show to your best pieces. You only need to include a few of each products, and remember you can always introduce new inventory slowly. If you think shoppers are getting overwhelmed by your retail space it might be time to reconsider your organization.

Adjust Your Lighting

Lighting is something that when done right will go unnoticed. You want the lighting in your retail space to be so perfect that customers don’t even notice it! Think about how lighting affects the mood of a space. Dim lighting can function well in a coffee shop or in a bookstore where people are encouraged to be quiet, but dim lighting might feel out of space in a location where customers need to get a closer look at products. Choose lighting that really communicates the message of your brand.

Image via Pexels

Unexpected Displays

Customers have seen just above everything when it comes to retail space. It’s up to you as a business owner to really challenge the norm and create an exceptional space. Think creatively about how you can display your products and selection. Can you reuse old materials? Are there antique pieces that double as a unique display? Whatever you do, make it your own. Creating unique displays is an easy way to improve your retail space and really impress customers.

When You Need Bigger Improvements

Sometimes, small improvements just won’t cut it for your retail space. If you’re struggling to really get noticed in your area or you’re in an older building, you might be facing bigger updates. Luckily, there are a lot of options that don’t have to break the bank. Visit boomliftrentalusa.com to browse the best equipment on a budget. Always hire an expert if your improvement will take a more hands-on approach to avoid downtime with your business.

Increase Sales with the Right Retail Space

Your retail space says a lot about your business. The design, lighting, and displays all say something to customers. What do you want your retail space to say? How do you want customers to feel when they shop at your establishment? Answering these questions is the first step to making the right improvements to your retail space!