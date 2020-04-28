Easyriders Expands Brand into CBD Partnership with Big Top Farms of Sisters

(Photos | Courtesy of Easyriders)

Pepper Foster, president and publisher of Easyriders , the rock-n-ride brand legend named with a nod to the eponymous cult film classic that recently celebrated its 50th Anniversary, has partnered with Sykes Mitchell, CEO of Big Top Farms, a world-class farming operation in Sisters, and Bill Margaritis, president and CEO of Hemp2Lab, a new leading-edge extraction lab in Rossville, Tennessee, to produce specially curated high-quality CBD hemp oil products.

Easyriders completed an exclusive six-year, multi-million dollar licensing deal that will take them through the end of 2025. Easyriders will enter the growing CBD marketplace with products such as creams, tinctures, CBD/CBG consumables, oils, raw flower and pre-rolled 7 packs.

Foster from Easyriders states, “It was important for us to find a team of seasoned business executives with strong operational expertise, vast farming experience, proven scientific knowledge and innovative product formulation capabilities who are passionate about making a difference in the hemp space. We are in active discussions with several high-profile brands who are very motivated in carrying our hemp products, both online and in storefronts.”

Big Top Farms and Hemp2Lab will provide custodial care of the exceptionally curated products they produce through best-of-class farming and laboratory science. This integrated business partnership will cover the entire spectrum of farming, laboratory processing, fulfillment functions and customer experience services to bring innovative Easyriders CBD products to market.

Mitchell states, “Farming hemp is both a science and an art. We’ve perfected our formula over the years with a passion of being good stewards of the land. We’re excited about the possibilities of bringing premium artisan crafted hemp products to market with the Easyriders brand.”

Margaritis states: “Consumers expect quality, consistency and safety when they purchase hemp-based products, and we aim to fill that void with best of class products. The current market is littered with low quality, bogus products, and we believe there’s a great opportunity for us to earn consumers’ trust and confidence with product integrity and quality.”

Under the new ownership of brand-maker Pepper Foster, Easyriders will expand the vision of what it means to be a motorcycle enthusiast in the 21st Century. As part of the 50th anniversary of the Easyriders brand, the company’s strong heritage and global community is evolving into a contemporary motorbike lifestyle brand through successfully growing and expanding the demographics to include 18- to 35-year-olds. Easyriders will create all of the package design and branding, and will invest in marketing and promotion of its name brand hemp product line.

The company is pursuing exclusive partnerships through targeted brand collaborations in all major categories including (but not limited to) apparel, footwear, jewelry, accessories, camping, outdoors as well as digital media and entertainment. With millions of loyal biker enthusiasts who are very familiar with the Easyriders brand, the company reports that more than 50 percent of the people joining its social media platforms are millennials. This discovery shows that the Easyriders brand has cross-demographic appeal that can be leveraged into the future growth of the company.

Easyriders magazine and its new website launched January 2020.

Easyriders.com • instagram.com/easyriders