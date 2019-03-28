Eberhard’s Dairy Partners with the Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo for an Ice Cream Contest

(Photo | Pixabay)

The Deschutes County Fairy & Rodeo and Eberhard’s Dairy Products are partnering on an ice cream contest to celebrate the fair’s centennial this summer. Submissions for ice cream flavor ideas will be accepted through an online form from April 2-May 25, with the winner announced on June 1. The winner will receive a loaded prize basket containing fair and ride passes, a four quart pail of their ice cream creation and much more.

All entries will be reviewed by a panel of judges comprised of personnel from the Deschutes County Fair and Rodeo and Eberhard’s Dairy Products. The winning flavor will be selected based on a criteria of creativity, marketability, and production capability and will remind us of all the fun that we have had at the fair since day one.

Enter at eberhardsdairy.com and follow the link to the submission form.