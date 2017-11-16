EDCO and Boys & Girls Clubs Raise $190,000 at Third-Annual Civil War Rally & Auction

(Photo courtesy of EDCO)

Funds Will Support Kids, Families and Economic Opportunities for All

Last week Economic Development for Central Oregon (EDCO) and Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend (BGCB) teamed up to host the Third Annual Civil War Rally & Auction, raising more than $190,000 to support our kids, our families and economic opportunities for all. The event, held at The Riverhouse on the Deschutes, brought business leaders, parents, community members, coaches, players, and alumni together for a night of spirited rivalry and fundraising in support of the two non-profits.

EDCO and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend believe that successful economic development begins with healthy families and kids. The foundation of healthy families is gainful employment. Together, they form a strong partnership that fulfills the promise of a thriving community. BGCB’s youth development programs ensure that the economic opportunities EDCO creates today will be met by the emerging workforce of tomorrow.

With the help of sponsors, volunteers, staff, partners, talent, donors, and 450 attendees, The Riverhouse on the Deschutes was transformed into a football stadium, complete with the energy and excitement of the Civil War game. Event highlights included over 200 live and silent auction items, gourmet tailgating food, referee auctioneers, on-field announcers and sportscasters, field turf and sponsor box seats, Summit High School Pep Band, emcees Meg Sinclair and Evan Dickens, on-field Reporter Shanan Kelley, former University of Oregon Running Backs Coach Gary Campbell, and so much more.

“As we reflect on the Civil War Rally’s third year, we are blown away by the community’s support. There is a level of dedication and energy around this event we rarely see elsewhere,” said Roger Lee, Executive Director for EDCO. “A huge thanks to everyone involved. This is truly a collaborative venture.”

“Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend are thankful for the generosity of our community and sponsors during the Civil War Rally,” noted Amanda Gow, Executive Director for Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend. “We are proud to offer safe, supportive, outcome-driven programs to the youth in our community which we would not be able to provide without this incredible event!”

About the Partnership

Successful economic development creates a strong base of middle class jobs and a diverse, stable economy. It also begins with healthy families and kids who have the support they need to secure careers and pursue their education. Together, Economic Development for Central Oregon (EDCO) and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend (BGCB) form a natural partnership that fulfills this promise of a thriving community.

The BGCB provides parents with quality, affordable youth development programs after school and all summer long so they can go to work confident their kids are in a safe positive and caring environment where they can learn and grow. Boys & Girls Clubs’ academic success and career readiness programs are preparing the next generation for higher education as well as the nation’s workforce. It is a long-term investment and one that ensures the economic opportunities EDCO creates today will be met by the emerging workforce of tomorrow.

About the Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend (BGCB) seeks to enable and inspire all young people, especially those who need it most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens. At their two locations, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend offers youth ages 5-18 life-changing programs, focusing on Academic Success, Healthy Lifestyles and Character & Citizenship. For more information, visit www.bgcbend.org.

About Economic Development for Central Oregon (EDCO)

EDCO is a non-profit corporation supported by private and public members and stakeholders, whose mission is to create middle-class jobs in Central Oregon by: recruiting new employers to move to the region; helping entrepreneurs start new, scalable businesses; and working with businesses that are already here to grow their operations. For more information, visit www.edcoinfo.com.