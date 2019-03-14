EDCO Central Oregon March PubTalk

(Photo | Courtesy of EDCO Central Oregon)

Celebrate woman’s month with the Central Oregon community at the March PubTalk. This happy hour brings together different facets of the business community to network, share ideas and further local businesses. What new ideas will you leave with?

Keynote Speaker:

Brianna McDonald, Northwest Regional President, Keiretsu Forum Northwest

Based in Seattle, Keiretsu Forum’s Northwest Region is an angel investment network that is part of the largest and most active global venture investor community. The Northwest Region alone has funded 500+ companies since its 2005 launch.

Brianna works closely with companies looking for angel investment and is involved in sales strategy execution, relationship management and due diligence.

She started working in the male-dominated field at age 26, not knowing she would soon run one of the most active angel groups in the world. Hear her story, what the journey to the top has been like and what’s propelled Keiretsu to be the most active venture investor community in the country.

Pitching Companies: Andy Vaughn, opwner, Pure Polish Products and Jeff Rola, president and founder, Go Bio Community Fuels.

Company Updates: Shannon Keith, founder and CEO, Sudara and Adam Krefting, owner and inventor, CushCore.

Tickets at eventbright.com