EDCO Releases Largest Employers List for Central Oregon

Data compiled by EDCO Shows Top Public & Private Regional Employers

Economic Development for Central Oregon (EDCO) is pleased to announce the 2018 Largest Central Oregon Employers, complete with breakouts of the top employers in each Central Oregon community. This data, collected by EDCO annually for nearly the past 20 years, is the most comprehensive major employer list in Central Oregon.

This year, the top 50 private companies collectively employ more than 21,000 Central Oregonians, or roughly 19% of the region’s current total employment of 111,427. St. Charles Health System tops the list again, employing over 4,100 people region-wide.

According to Damon Runberg, Regional Economist at the Oregon Employment Department, 78% of Oregon establishments had nine or fewer employees and the average private establishment employed 11 people in 2018.

“A big ‘thank you’ to all the tri-county companies, non-profits, cities and counties that provided information for these lists,” said Roger Lee, CEO of EDCO. “While our economy is dominated by small employers, the region has, over time, also attracted and grown some significant employers.”

EDCO often fields requests about the employment base and largest private employers from both traded-sector companies (manufacturers, high technology, and some professional service companies) and non-traded sector (retail and commercial businesses, education, healthcare, hospitality, construction, etc.) looking to evaluate the region for investment and new or expanded operations. EDCO’s regional list focuses on private (for-profit and non-profit) employers while those at the community level include both private and public employees.

“It is a significant undertaking to gather this data, however, we believe it is useful information from which trends can be seen on an employer-by-employer level, as well as shifts in the overall economy,” said Elise Rossman, Director of Marketing and Communications for EDCO.

To download the lists in their entirety, click the links below:

Central Oregon Largest Private Employers

Bend Largest Employers

Redmond Largest Employers

Jefferson County Largest Employers

Crook County Largest Employers

Sisters Largest Employers

La Pine/Sunriver Largest Employers

Data for the lists is self-reported and not audited, and is to be used as an informational guideline. Some businesses chose not to participate in these lists and are therefore excluded.

About Economic Development for Central Oregon

EDCO is a non-profit corporation supported by private and public members and stakeholders, whose mission is to create middle-class jobs in Central Oregon by: recruiting new employers to move to the region; helping entrepreneurs start new, scalable businesses; and working with businesses that are already here to grow their operations. For more information, visit www.edcoinfo.com.

