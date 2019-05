Join EDCO for Roger Lee’s legendary sourdough waffles, made from a recipe (and starter) over 100 years old, as well as other breakfast goodies to start your day. This event is open to those interested in learning more on the region’s Youth CareerConnect Internship Program. New Bend Internship Coordinator Chris Haeg will join as the guest of honor.

Where: EDCO Offices

When: May 15, 8:30-10am

Why: Great food and good conversation

If you plan on attending, send an RSVP email to events@edcoinfo.com.

edcoinfo.com