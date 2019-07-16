Economic Development for Central Oregon (EDCO)’s Central Oregon PubTalk hits the road! Join us in Sisters at Three Creeks Production Facility to hear what’s been cooking in their entrepreneurial community. See below for the Sisters-centric lineup of companies presenting later this month at the Tasting Room @ Three Creeks Brewing Production Facility in Sisters on Thursday, July 25, at 5pm. Tickets are on sale now and available via Eventbrite here.

EDCO’s Central Oregon PubTalk is a happy hour aimed at bringing together different facets of the business community in one place to network, share ideas and further local businesses.

Keynote Speaker

Samuel Pyke, Founder, Owner, Producer, Cinematographer Hill Shadow Pictures

“Every moment can be captured in the right light…”

Growing up in Sisters, Samuel Pyke was drawn to telling stories, specifically in the visual medium. He began to recognize the importance of composition and other characteristics that would draw people into his work. He’s created incredible work for companies including Realtree, Camp Chef, Smith & Wesson, Discovery Studios, and many more. He’ll discuss the expectations of his clientele, how he works to make their different visions a reality, and how he’s been able to live and thrive professionally in a smaller community.

Company Pitch

Josie Johnson, CEO & Founder, Josie’s Best Gluten Free Mixes

Josie’s Best produces gluten free baking mixes that provide classic tastes and textures leaving people in disbelief that what they are eating is gluten free. Their mission is to provide products that are not “good for gluten free” but great overall products. Their lineup includes a gluten free pancake mix, GF waffle mix, GF crepe mix, and GF all-purpose flour, providing both retail and food service sizes and options.

Company Updates

Dan Stewart & Christine Funk, Thompson Guitars

Noted for their power and immediate, responsive voice, Preston Thompson Guitars pay tribute to the best American made instruments from the 1930’s. Master guitar luthier Preston Thompson and his small team of highly skilled craftsman produce custom acoustic guitars that have the look, playing feel and above all, the sound of the best instruments from that original Golden Era of guitar making.

Jamie Eichman, COO, Laird Superfood

Laird Superfood, Inc. creates award-winning, all-natural superfood products that are both delicious and functional. The company was co-founded in 2015 by the world’s most prolific big-wave surfer, Laird Hamilton. His passion project to perfect his personal regimen grew into a dynamic, innovative brand with a mission to bring clean, simple and thoughtfully formulated superfoods to the masses. As one of the fastest growing companies in the natural foods space, Laird Superfood’s offerings are environmentally sustainable, responsibly tested and made with whole-food ingredients that everyone can feel good about.

Agenda

5-6pm Networking, drinks and appetizers

6-7:30pm Company Presentations & Keynote

Venue

Tasting Room @ Three Creeks Production Facility

265 Barclay Drive, Sisters, OR 97759

Cost and Registration

$26 EDCO & OEN Members (Become an EDCO Member here)

$36 Non-Members

Admission includes appetizers and a free beverage (choice of beer, wine, or soda).

