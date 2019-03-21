EDCO’s Central Oregon PubTalk

(Photo courtesy of EDCO PubTalk)

Break out of whatever Cabin Fever you’ve been feeling and join us next week. Find out how this month’s companies are making their mark on the world. From renewable fuel to bike tire suspension, natural shoe polish to clothing for a cause, there’s something for everyone.

Keynote Speaker:

Brianna McDonald, Northwest Regional President, Keiretsu Forum Northwest

Pitching Companies:

Andy Vaughn, Owner, Pure Polish Products

Jeff Rola, President & Founder, Go Bio Community Fuels

Company Updates:

Shannon Keith, Founder & CEO, Sudara

Adam Krefting, Owner & Inventor, CushCore

Company Highlight:

Go Bio Community Fuels

Jeff Rola, President & Founder

Since 2002, Jeff Rola has been carving out his niche in the bio fuel industry. He began with Go Bio Co by collecting used cooking oil to supply Oregon’s only commercial bio diesel plant. Over the past ten years, Jeff has supplied producers with enough raw material to replace nearly one million gallons of petroleum diesel.

Today, Go Bio Co has made the transition to retail sales of bio fuels with the launch of Go Bio Community Fuels. Customers can download the app, schedule a fill-up and help their car run cleaner, cheaper, healthier, and longer on bio fuels.

DCO’s Central Oregon PubTalk, held the fourth Thursday of the month, is a happy hour aimed at bringing together different facets of the business community in one place to network, share ideas and further local businesses.

PubTalk takes place 5-7:30pm on Thursday, March 28 at McMenamins Old St. Grancis School in Bend. Click here to register.

edcoinfo.com