EDCO’s Next Pubtalk April 27 at McMenamins Featuring Doug Layman, Founder Kadix Systems

Economic Development for Central Oregon (EDCO) announced the speakers for the next PubTalk to be held Thursday, April 27, 5pm at McMenamins in Downtown Bend. EDCO’s Central Oregon PubTalk, held the fourth Thursday of the month, is a happy hour aimed at bringing together different facets of the business community in one place to network, share ideas and further local businesses.

Keynote Speaker:

Arve Capital LLC Managing Partner, Former Kadix Systems Founder & President Doug Layman

Doug Layman is a serial entrepreneur with over 30 years of experience in strategic consulting, technology, entrepreneurship, and investment in both Fortune 500 companies and startups. Layman was founder and President of Kadix Systems, an information technology and security company serving the Intelligence Community with clients including the NSA, DHS, FBI, and Department of Defense. Layman’s keynote will explain how starting with an initial investment of $100, over the course of seven years, Kadix Systems grew to four locations, 350+ employees, and over $50 million in annual revenue.

Layman currently manages an investment portfolio of early stage companies through Arve Capital LLC and supports philanthropic interests including OSU-Cascades and the Bethlehem Inn through the Layman Foundation. He is an avid rock climber, biker and skier, who splits his time between Bend, Oregon; Los Barriles, Mexico; and Chamonix, France.

Company Pitches:



ColorKitchen

Founder Ashley Phelps is an artist turned entrepreneur. ColorKitchen developed out of her first business, which was creating natural children’s paints made from plant colors. Stores eager for natural color baking solutions prompted Phelps to pivot her craft business into a line of natural food coloring products, now selling in over 900 stores nationwide, from Whole Foods to Target.

CEVA Bike Fit Systems

David Garcia, Founder & CEO of CEVA Bike Fit Systems, is a Bend resident and longtime recreational cyclist whose new software aims to solve a major chasm between the service that bike shops provide and what recreational bikers need: professional assistance to determine what bike is right for them. The software brings the expertise of skilled bike fitters into the ordinary sales process, by putting professional fitting skills into the hands of every bike sales person.

Company Update:

Manzama

Peter Ozolin, Co-Founder, CEO & Chairman of Manzama, will give an update on the subscription-based, Software-as-a-Service platform that aggregates news, corporate press releases, industry and trade publications, and social media from the public domain. Using proprietary search functionality and algorithms, Manzama then filters, ranks and classifies the aggregated information and automatically delivers its results to subscribers either via email, web portal or RSS. In addition, Manzama provides a powerful research engine for its subscribers, allowing them to search and create alerts, newsletters and other content.

Agenda

5:00 pm to 6:00 pm Networking – Drinks and appetizers

6:00 pm to 6:45 pm Company Presentations

6:45 pm to 7:30 pm Keynote Speaker Presentation

Cost and Registration

$25 EDCO & OEN Members

$35 Non-Members

Cost includes appetizers and a free beverage (choice of beer, wine, or soda)

Tickets are on sale now and available via Eventbrite https://www.eventbrite.com/e/april-2017-pubtalk-tickets-33121198396?aff=.