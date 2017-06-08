EDCO’S Next Pubtalk June 22 at Mcmenamins Features Sanjay Dholakia, Former CMO Of Marketo

Economic Development for Central Oregon (EDCO) just announced the speakers for the next PubTalk to be held Thursday, June 22, 5 pm at McMenamins in Downtown Bend. Tickets are on sale now and available via Eventbrite here.

EDCO’s Central Oregon PubTalk, held the fourth Thursday of the month, is a happy hour aimed at bringing together different facets of the business community in one place to network, share ideas and further local businesses. Where Beers and Business Collide!

Keynote Speaker:

Sanjay Dholakia; Board Member, Advisor and Former CMO Marketo

Sanjay most recently served as Marketo’s CMO for nearly five years. He led the marketing department through its worldwide expansion and IPO, helping to scale the company nearly 10-fold. He joined Marketo through the acquisition of social software company Crowd Factory, where as CEO he was responsible for the strategic direction and vision of the company. Prior to Crowd Factory, Sanjay was CMO at Lithium Technologies, where he helped triple the company’s run-rate revenue over an 18-month period.

This PubTalk will pull from Sanjay’s extensive background and focus on functional advice for marketing in the new digital age, along with strategic keys and tips to driving growth.

Company Pitches:

Mission Limelight

Talena Barker, Founder and CEO of Mission Limelight, has worked with non-profits for more than 10 years, helping them raise nearly $4 million. Mission Limelight is a comprehensive suite of services and an integrated cloud-based marketplace, enabling non-profits to increase their contributions and revenue; donor organizations to achieve greater impact; and for both to broaden their audience, enhance their effectiveness and efficiently measure results.

Voilà Coffee Company

Kent Sheridan is a relentless innovator and the Creator and Founder of Voilà , a specialty instant coffee sourced from top US coffee roasters. Kent’s views and insights into the specialty coffee market are what have helped propel the company to success. Voilà offers customizable taste preferences and is delivered monthly.

Company Update:

Craft3

Turner Waskom, Commercial Lending Team Manager, will give an update on Craft3, a nonprofit specializing in loans that strengthen the economy, families and the environment. Craft3 lends to businesses, nonprofits and individuals throughout Oregon and Washington. Since its inception in 1994, Craft3 has invested more than $433 million from their Oregon and Washington offices and were the first company to invest in the Bend Venture Conference’s inaugural 2016 Social Impact Track.

Agenda

5:00 pm to 6:00 pm Networking – Drinks and appetizers

6:00 pm to 6:45 pm Company Presentations

6:45 pm to 7:30 pm Keynote Speaker Presentation

Cost and Registration

$25 EDCO & OEN Members

$35 Non-Members

Cost includes appetizers and a free beverage (choice of beer, wine, or soda)

Title Sponsors

Economic Development for Central Oregon (EDCO)

Economic Development for Central Oregon (EDCO) is a non-profit corporation supported by private and public members and stakeholders, whose mission is to create middle-class jobs in Central Oregon by: recruiting new employers to move to the region; helping entrepreneurs start new, scalable businesses; and working with businesses that are already here to grow their operations. For more information, visit www.edcoinfo.com.