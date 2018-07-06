Effective ways to use Google

Looking for information on Google can be very frustrating especially if you use the wrong keyword on the Search bar. An effective way of searching for information on Google is to use simple, short and precise words.
Use of Basic words– For you not to ruin your search experience on Google, use of basic and uncomplicated English words is very fundamental and comes highly recommended. For example, you can search this way, where is Harvard University? This is a very simple and straightforward search. All the required information about Harvard University will appear in an instant.
- Choices of words– when you are looking for information make sure you choose words that will appear on the searched-for page or site. This will help you not to get misleading and irrelevant information since the internet contains a lot of information about this planet and beyond.
- Fear of wrongly spelling words – if you are someone who is not very good with spellings, Google will auto-correct that for you. This will make your search easier and flexible.
- Looking for quick answers– Google mostly does the searches for you and your answers will appear below the search result bar.
- Search for Images– Google is a very fascinating platform. All images you might think or imagine you can find them. You can search what you want to know about the image, its origin and the story it’s telling.
- Google Voice Prompt- Beside typing using your query on a keyboard, whether on desktop or mobile phone, Google also offers a platform for voice command. Google voice command will give you information through voice cognition. One of the best inventions by Google is the voice prompt command as it feeds the correct information to the user. However, there is need to calibrate the system for people with heavy accents.