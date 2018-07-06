Effective ways to use Google

Looking for information on Google can be very frustrating especially if you use the wrong keyword on the Search bar. An effective way of searching for information on Google is to use simple, short and precise words.

Use of Basic words– For you not to ruin your search experience on Google, use of basic and uncomplicated English words is very fundamental and comes highly recommended. For example, you can search this way, where is Harvard University? Or online gambling canada This is a very simple and straightforward search. All the required information about Harvard University will appear in an instant.