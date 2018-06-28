Effects of Rising interest Rates the Topic of SELCO Investment & Retirement Services Seminar on July 10

Seminar part of continuing effort by SELCO Community Credit Union to help members and prospective members achieve long-term financial health

SELCO Investment and Retirement Services will be hosting a seminar aimed at exploring the causes of rising interest rates and their effects. The seminar “Rising Rates: What You Need to Know” will be held on Tuesday, July 10, at Baltazar’s Seafood Restaurant in west Bend.

The featured speaker will be Greg Kendall, CIMA, Senior Financial Advisor Consultant for Franklin Templeton Distributors Inc. Attendees will learn what is driving interest rates, how those rate changes will impact investments, and the value of active management of your investments in such an environment.

The seminar is open to anyone interested in learning more about rising interest rates and their effects on ordinary investors. It is free to attend, and includes lunch. Space is limited and advance registration is required.

To register for this seminar visit www.selco.org/risingrates or call 541-312-1807.

WHAT: Free seminar, aimed at explaining the causes of rising interest rates and their effects on investments.

WHO: Greg Kendall, CIMA®, Senior Financial Advisor Consultant for Franklin Templeton Distributors Inc.

Maro Paz, Senior Investment Advisor for SELCO Investment & Retirement Services

WHEN: Tuesday, July 10

12:30 p.m., lunch session

WHERE: Baltazar’s Seafood Restaurant

1465 SW Knoll Ave., Bend

OTHER: SELCO Investment and Retirement Services, available through CUSO Financial Services, L.P., offers SELCO Community Credit Union members an array of services aimed at strengthening their long-term financial health.

SELCO Investment and Retirement Services employs top financial advisors to offer a complete range of services, including comprehensive financial planning, investment services, and estate planning. Through a partnership with Comerica Bank & Trust, one of the United States’ leading trust institutions — SELCO is also the first Oregon credit union to offer trust services to its members.

WEBSITE: www.selco.org/RisingRates.

About SELCO Community Credit Union:

Founded more than 80 years ago by a group of fiscally minded teachers, Eugene-based SELCO Community Credit Union now serves more than 133,000 members as the third-largest Oregon-based credit union. A not-for-profit, federally insured, member-driven financial cooperative with more than $1.5 billion in assets, SELCO is able to provide its member-owners with exceptional rates and low fees on a full range of financial products and services, including banking, mortgages, personal and business loans, investments, and insurance. Membership is open to anyone who lives or works in the 26 Oregon counties SELCO serves. For more information, or to become a member today, stop by one of SELCO’s 16 branches, call 800-445-4483, or visit selco.org.

