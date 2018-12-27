Eight Signs Your Plumbing Needs Inspection

Your home’s plumbing system is an important, but often underrated, part of keeping your household’s life flowing smoothly. Showers, baths, faucets and of course toilets are all crucial aspects of modern life, but chances are, the only time you think about your home’s plumbing is when something goes wrong. The good news is, if you know what to look for, you can identify small problems and get them fixed quickly and easily before they become major issues with a huge price tag attached. These simple steps from Ultimate Plumbing& Repair Inc. can help you keep your plumbing working great for years and save you a lot of money too!

Have your plumbing inspected every two years.

Even if you don’t see any obvious indications of issues, a plumbing inspection can help pinpoint potential problems before they get started. These should generally be done at least every two years for general maintenance. However, you might also want to consider having a comprehensive plumbing inspection done:

If your home or its plumbing dates from the 1960s or earlier, you should have it inspected annually.

If you’ve just purchased a home, especially one which is not new construction, a plumbing inspection should be done just to make sure you haven’t been sold a lemon.

Properties with large or mature trees pose their own risks to plumbing and sewer connections and services. If you have large trees close to your home, you should have the plumbing inspected at least annually to ensure roots aren’t endangering your pipes.

Have your septic tank inspected every three years.

If you live in a rural or suburban area, your home’s plumbing waste may go into a septic tank. If this is the case for your home, you should have it inspected and emptied at least every three years and no more than every five. Some signs your septic system is full include unusually healthy grass and landscaping, pools of standing water and slow draining. If you see any of these, call for an inspection immediately!

What color is your water heater flame?

When you check your water heater, look at the flame. Normally functioning water heaters have a blue flame with no trace of yellow. If you see yellow in your water heater flame, you may have a leak which can compromise the functioning of the heater or lead to expensive repairs. A yellow flame should be taken as a warning sign that your home plumbing needs to be checked out as soon as possible!

Check for leaks.

Every few months, after major weather changes or seasonally, you should check your pipes, fixtures and fittings for leaks. It’s especially important to check under sinks, around your water heater and other appliances and in other areas where drips and standing water might otherwise go unnoticed. If you find evidence of standing water or moisture where there shouldn’t be any, it’s time to have your plumbing checked.

Be careful what you flush!

One of the most common plumbing problems starts when things other than toilet paper and human waste are flushed washed or drained through the system. Especially if there are other issues in the plumbing, obstructions caused by foreign objects can snowball, making a small annoyance into a major and costly catastrophe. Accidents happen, but if they do, it’s a good idea to get a plumber in to inspect the system and check for possible problems caused by the obstruction interacting with other issues in the system.

If you find one issue, check for others!

Have you ever heard the saying about bad things happening in threes? Well, in your home plumbing, you may not find three—but if you find one, there’s a good chance you’ll find more! This is especially true if you identify leaks, drips or mildew which indicate free-flowing water in your plumbing areas.

With proper maintenance and care, your home’s plumbing will give you years of service. If you’re not sure what to look for, or can’t remember the last time your home had a plumbing inspection, it’s probably past due. Ultimate Plumbing& Repair Inc. is the Charlotte plumber with the skills, experience and know-how to help you keep your home’s plumbing system, and your life, flowing smoothly!