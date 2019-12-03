Eighth Annual NorthWest Crossing Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony with Harcourt The Garner Group Real Estate Takes Place Tonight at 6pm

(Photo | Pexels)

VisitNWX announces that the eighth annual NorthWest Crossing Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, sponsored by VisitNWX and Harcourt The Garner Group Real Estate, will take place tonight at 6pm. This event continues the fun holiday tradition of lighting the 65-foot Ponderosa Pine tree located on NW Crossing Drive one block east of Mt. Washington Drive.

Attendees are encouraged to bring food donations for the Salvation Army and will receive a raffle ticket for a chance to win one of three large gift baskets with items donated by local businesses and nonprofit organizations.

The newly formed VisitNWX will continue to build on the great work done by the West Bend Property Company to enhance and promote economic development for NorthWest Crossing businesses, advocate for existing and future businesses and organize community events for the surrounding neighborhood.

Cassie Clemans, owner of Roundabout Books and VisitNWX president, said, “We look forward to continuing to grow NorthWest Crossing’s honored traditions and events like the annual NorthWest Crossing Tree Lighting Ceremony to bring more visibility to our member businesses while maintaining a vibrant community center for everyone to enjoy.”

Amy Renalds, executive assistant at HydroFlask and VisitNWX vice president, said, “We spent more than a year working with West Bend Property and are honored to continue in their footsteps. The annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony represents one of many ways we strive to bring our business members and nearby residents and employees that work, shop and dine in NorthWest Crossing together in a community celebration.”

