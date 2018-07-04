(Photo by Mike McGinn)

Whether your Sunriver adventure includes exploring the nearby Cascade Lakes, riding the many paved bike paths, golfing or hiking, everyone enjoys capping their perfect day by gathering at Elkibou’s Food Cart Park. Sunriver’s newest attraction offers an eclectic mix of dining options prepared by local chefs, beer and wine, live entertainment and a place for family and friends to gather outside after a day of exploring.

Located on the outskirts of the Sunriver Business Park, Elkibou’s is a grassy and spacious park situated on hilltop land with tall pine trees. It is the ideal place to bring family and friends to gather in the outdoors to enjoy the sunshine or star lit sky.

Elkibou’s features six unique food carts, a heated pavilion featuring live music, couples gas fire pits, a grassy kid’s park and two custom beverage carts, one for beer and one dedicated to sangria, awesome mead and wine. The park is extremely pet and bike friendly, is only a short ride away from Sunriver Resort and has 44 bike racks for convenience.

At the center of the park is a heated entertainment pavilion where local musicians perform and patrons gather around the nearby large communal wood burning fire pit for warmth beneath the clear mountain sky. For those who prefer a bit more privacy there are three smaller “couples” fire pits spaced surreptitiously around the beer garden. As well as a lighted corn hole grass field under festive lighting.

With a historic Oregon Trail theme running through the park the entire property pays homage to Oregon’s history with wagon wheels and covered wagons adorning the grounds. Settlers along the Oregon Trail loaded their covered wagons much like we do today with a kayak on top and bikes secured to the back. Just like the pioneers of the west, visitors to Elkibou’s can circle the wagons, pick out the food and drink they prefer, and then settle next to a warm fire while the kids play.

Elkibou’s was built unlike any other food cart park. It is first and foremost a park with walking paths as guests meander the grounds. It is equal parts historical museum, dog park, playground and beer garden. All underground utilities were used to power each cart so that unsightly piping is hidden leaving a natural outdoor landscape to explore.

The mythical Elkibou “Gus” is the park’s official mascot and children enjoy playing a bean bag “Feed Gus the Elkibou” game while adults compete in a friendly game of corn hole. The park features a variety of additional lawn games to keep everyone entertained.

The park is owned and developed by Sunriver resident Mike McGinn. His intent was to build a permanent park to provide a special and unique gathering area for people in the community. The park features natural gas, electric, clean water and waste water disposal with indoor restrooms and future plans for permanent outdoor restrooms, and over 50 parking spots. Phase 2 will feature indoor seating with large screens for sports viewing.

Visit the Elkibou’s website or social media channels for information about various activities taking place at the park including art nights, local performing musicians and other events.

Elkibou’s Food Cart Park in Sunriver brings together the very best of Central Oregon in a whimsical, magical forest setting. Great food, great craft beer, colorful carts and happy people gathering under the Central Oregon sky. It is the perfect end to a perfect day!

elkibous-sunriver.com