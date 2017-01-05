Elyse Kopecky Brings New Fuel to Bend-Based Picky Bars

(Photo above: Picky Bars co-owner Lauren Fleshman & Elyse Kopecky test a new batch of bars | courtesy of Picky Bars)

Picky Bars announces collaboration with Elyse Kopecky for new product development.

Picky Bars, the Bend-based energy bar company founded by professional athletes Jesse Thomas, Lauren Fleshman, and Steph Bruce—announce collaboration with Elyse Kopecky to lead new product development. Kopecky, an avid trail runner herself, brings a wealth of experience as a graduate of the Natural Gourmet Institute and as New York Times Bestselling author of Run Fast, Eat Slow.

With nine flavors currently available of their real food energy bars, Fleshman felt it was time to create more Picky Foods that can be relied on when convenience trumps kitchen time. Expanding into new foods required more expertise than they held though, leading them to Kopecky.

“I knew Elyse from my early Nike days, almost ten years ago,” said Lauren Fleshman, Co-Founder of Picky Bars. “When Elyse moved to Bend we got to catch up. Hearing her passion for changing the culture around nourishment for athletes, I knew she’d be a great fit for us.”

“I love that Picky Bars is built on the same real food ethos that I believe in.” said Elyse Kopecky, chef, nutrition coach, New York Times bestselling author. “Athletes need an incredible amount of nutrition to stay healthy. This collaboration enables me to get crafty with some of my favorite ingredients for energy and recovery.”

Picky Bars’ partnership with Kopecky is the first step in expanding their product line outside of the real food energy bars they’ve become known for. Picky Bars can be found at pickybars.com, REI, and other natural, grocery and sports specialty retailers across the country. Picky Clubbers can also look forward to first tastes of future kitchen experiments, sign up for monthly deliveries at pickybars.com.