What To Do When An Employee Provides A Fake Social Security Number

Introduction

In the United States, every citizen needs to secure a SSN. It has a lot of uses, and it is usually formatted as 000-00-0000. Each individual would receive a unique SSN, and there are no two SSNs that are alike. Individuals who already have their SSNs can use it to track their benefits or use it as a primary identification card. However, with the influx of illegal migrants in the United States, there is a rising concern about the usage of fake SSNs. Businesses are having a lot of issues dealing with people who submit fake documents, and this article will explain in detail what the employers need to do if they found out that their employee is using a fake SSN.

Why A Social Security Number Is Important?

Before we proceed to the steps that employers need to take when encountering a fake SSN, we should understand first what the importance of this number is. It would give us a wider perspective as to why the illegal migrants are faking it, and it would give us an idea of how to proceed with the situation.

SSNs are used for opening an account with any financial institution based in the United States. In 1970, the Federal Government ordered all banks in the country to obtain the SSNs of their customers. It can be used to check someone’s credit, investment income and losses, and interests. It can also be used to manage the account and verify the tax-deductible mortgages. This can be helpful especially when dealing with taxes. SSNs are a requirement when applying for a federal loan. The reason behind this rule is simple – the government does not want to gamble with someone who will not pay their dues, and they wanted to verify that the person receiving the loan is capable of paying it back. For example, students across the country are trying to get their hands on a new SSN because they wanted to apply for a student loan. SSNs can be used by those who wanted to receive assistance from the government. Unemployment benefits are one of the best examples of a public assistance program, and people who do not have a SSN will not receive any compensation from the government. SSNs is also a requirement for those who wanted to register in Medicare and Medicaid, which are two of the largest health insurance companies in the United States. SSNs are required when applying for a passport. For those who have not yet received their number, they need to obtain it first before getting their passport to experience less inconvenience. For those who have a SSNs but refuses to provide it, a $500 fine awaits them. SSNs is a primary requirement for obtaining a driver’s license. Without it, individuals would never be able to drive within the United States.

What Should You Do If You Found Out that Your Employee Used a Fake Social Security Number?

With the influx of illegal migrants in the United States, some employers are expressing concerns with fake SSNs. When it happens, the employers have a lot of options, and it is up to them to choose what to do with the illegal migrant. However, employers can also follow these steps that will help them decide regarding this matter:

Once you found out that your employee is using a fake SSN, you should start filling out a W-2c and W-3c form. You need to submit these forms to the IRS so that they can correct any wrong information that was previously recorded. File an amended employment tax return, or what others refer to as the 941-X. Explain to your employee that because of the fake SSN that they submitted, they would face tax consequences that may arise from the issue. Call a legal professional and discuss your experience with this employee. Ask them what further actions must be taken regarding the problem caused by the employee who submitted fake documents. For employees who are working illegally in the United States, consider deportation processes, and contact the government agency responsible for handling these types of concerns. Ask the legal professional about your next move if tax evasion and identity theft have become a huge issue for this employee. For employees who are working legally in the United States, employers can give them a warning for submitting fake documents. However, other companies are not tolerating this kind of behavior – they will instantly terminate employees who are engaged in fraud. If you are still unsure what to do, ask your legal adviser about this matter. If the employee is working hard and has a good working habit, consider their apologies and give them a chance of submitting new documents. Tell them the procedures on how they can secure this type of identification from the concerned government agency. If you found out that the second batch of documents they submitted are fake, terminate the employee immediately. If you have any doubts about the second batch of documents that they submitted, try to review each document carefully. You can also consider calling the appropriate government office, and request for verification of the information supplied by your employee. The Social Security Administration can track down fake verification numbers and provide you with the results that you need. If you found out about the fake documents shortly after the employee left, nothing else can be done about your case. The best thing that you can do is to fill out various forms (W-2c and W-3c) and correct any mistakes in how the wages were distributed. Warn others about this practice, and make sure to review all of the identification cards that are being presented by other applicants. Most companies are getting it wrong during this part – they no longer check the information supplied by the applicant, and will immediately hire them without presenting their credentials.

Conclusion

Many countries in the south are experiencing economic turmoil, and as a result, migrants from these countries are heading up north in search of their American dream. However, the America dream transformed into a myth, and it is no longer true for many people. Despite the broken promises of the American dream, more people are still trying to illegally cross the border and work within the United States. The government has been addressing these issues related to border security, and they are doing everything to deter illegal migrants from entering the country.

One of the problems that the migrants might bring is the lack of any documentation that will prove their identity. It can be a problem, especially if they are looking for a place to work. A social security number is only limited to those who have legally immigrated to the United States or those who have been living as a citizen for so many years. With the immigration policies becoming stricter, illegal migrants can be easily detected. What you can do as an employer is to ensure that illegal migrants will be caught by the authorities because what they are doing is a crime – stealing identities, creating fake documents, and fraud.

Employers should help the government curb down the number of illegal migrants who are working in the United States because they are trying to get the benefits of those who are living in the country legally. A strict surveillance system must also be installed by the government in place to determine which ones have entered the country illegally just to look for a job. They are the main causes of fake documents flooding the employers.