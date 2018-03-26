How to Encourage Better Employee Health and Wellbeing

When most people think of employee satisfaction today, they will most likely conjure up ideas of fun team-building activities, extra financial incentives, and a casual, relaxed workplace. Of course, all these things can add to employee satisfaction at work, but it’s important to consider individual factors, such as health and wellness, which need to be addressed as a priority before any extra ‘perks’ can begin to take their desired effect. Looking after your employees’ health and wellness in the workplace will ensure that your team feels valued and appreciated. Here are some examples you might like to try:

#1. Provide Non-Judgmental Advice on Sensitive Health Issues:

Today, mental health problems and addiction are illnesses that affect a large number of the population, but they’re still difficult for many people to talk about. For employees, the idea of coming clean to their employer about an addiction or mental health condition often comes with the fear of workplace repercussions. As an employer, you can try to break down the taboo by offering judgment-free advice on rehabs in San Diego, counseling and therapy services, and other resources that may be useful to people struggling with these issues. Knowing that their boss will offer support during a tough time can provide a lot of encouragement when seeking help.

#2. Encourage Healthy Eating:

Cakes and donuts can be a great office treat but try to emphasize the importance of eating healthily as well. Of course, your employees have the freedom to eat whatever they choose, but providing free healthy snacks, healthy meals in a staff canteen, if you have one, and unlimited free access to drinking water in the office will encourage your employees to make healthier choices in their diet. As a result, you’ll have a more focused, productive workforce with longer-lasting energy levels.

#3. Offer Perks and Extras for Health and Wellbeing:

Benefits, perks and extras on top of a regular wage are great for motivating your employees even further and improving the job satisfaction of your team. As an employer, you can utilize employee perks as a way of encouraging and improving health and wellness in your workforce. For example, you may be able to find free or discounted gym memberships or fitness classes for your employees to enjoy as a thank you for all their hard work for your company.

#4. Talk and Communicate Openly:

Lastly, honest and open communication within a workplace can often help to alleviate employee stress and anxiety. If team members feel that their concerns are falling on deaf ears, this can quickly become demotivating and in some cases, it can impact an employee’s mental health. A culture of communicating honestly, welcoming constructive criticism, and consideration of everybody’s concerns will lead to a happier and more harmonious workplace.

Employee satisfaction has always been a huge factor in business success. Taking pro-active steps to support your team in improving their health and wellbeing will help to improve satisfaction, motivation, and productivity at work. What would you find useful for your health from an employer? We’d love to hear from you in the comments.