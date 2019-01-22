Energy Trust Incentives for Manufactured Home Owners in Central Oregon

Time limited incentives for heat pumps and ductless heat pumps could cut manufactured homes heating bills in half and provide air conditioning.

With the turn of the calendar, colder weather means higher heating costs, especially with manufactured homes in Central Oregon. Energy Trust of Oregon is working with Bend Heating to provide reduced pricing on professional heat pumps and installation for Pacific Power customers in Central Oregon who own manufactured homes. Most of the over 5,000 Central Oregon manufactured homes that would qualify for this program have older, inefficient electric furnaces for heat and no air conditioning for the hot summer months. Manufactured homes typically use 70 percent more energy per square foot than single family homes.

Central Oregon manufactured home owners could get a new $5,000 heat pump system for under $2,000. For a limited time, both ducted and ductless heat pumps are included. Energy Trust of Oregon is giving $3,000 and $2,500 towards the cost of each of these heat pump systems. The local manufactured home owner only needs to pay the remainder and for eligible home owners, just $2,000 for everything. This is a great opportunity to make each of those manufactured homes more valuable, reliable, and save an average of 50 percent off the heat bill while adding air conditioning.

Bend Heating was selected by Energy Trust of Oregon to provide the equipment and do the necessary installations. So far, over 60 of these heat pumps systems have been installed in Central Oregon manufactured homes.

ENERGY TRUST OF OREGON: Energy Trust of Oregon is an independent non-profit organization dedicated to helping utility customers benefit from saving energy and generating renewable power.

BEND HEATING : Since 1953, Bend Heating has been providing expert heating, air conditioning, and air quality services throughout Central Oregon. Bend Heating is an approved trade ally contractor of Energy Trust of Oregon.

https://bendheating.com/hvac-products/air-conditioning/ https://www.energytrust.org/