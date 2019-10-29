Energy Trust of Oregon & Bend Heating Offer Incentives on Single-Family Rental Homes

A new incentive program to replace inefficient electric heat systems with an efficient ductless system will reduce energy use by up to 40 percent or more, in most cases, and add air conditioning to single-family rental properties in Central Oregon.

Energy Trust of Oregon, an independent nonprofit organization dedicated to helping utility customers benefit from saving energy and generating renewable power, has entered into a program through Bend Heating & Sheet Metal, Inc. The program will provide greatly reduced pricing on professional ductless heat systems and installation for Pacific Power customers in Central Oregon who own single-family rental properties. Owners of single-family rental properties can get a new ductless heating system that also provides air conditioning with up to 18,000 BTU units for just $2,500, and other capacities as low as $1,750 in total costs. Energy Trust of Oregon is giving up to $2,500 towards the purchase and installation in single-family rental properties that currently have an electric heat source in the primary living area of the home. Eligible homes would include those rental homes with electric baseboards, electric wall heaters or central electric furnaces, and the owners must be Pacific Power customers. ADUs, manufactured homes, condos and apartments are excluded from this offering.

After the Energy Trust incentive, the local single-family home rental owner only needs to pay the remainder, which, for those eligible homeowners, would be just $1,750 to $2,500 for everything including the equipment, electrical work, permits and installation. This is a great opportunity to make each of those rental homes more valuable and reliable, and to save an average of up to 40 percent or more off the heating bill of their tenants, while adding the additional benefit of air conditioning. This equated to lower costs, better tenant value and upgraded heating and cooling. Bend Heating was selected by Energy Trust of Oregon to provide the equipment and do the necessary installations.

energytrust.org • bendheating.com