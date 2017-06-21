Enjoy New Ways to Get Around Town This Summer

(Graphic above | Courtesy of Commute Options)

Three cheers for summertime in Central Oregon. So much is happening this season and there are many opportunities to walk, bike and take the bus—for work and play. We’re excited to share some of our favorite ways to get around town this summer.

Get real time transit information. Cascades East Transit is now found on TransitApp, the fabulous real time app that allows you to check routes, schedules and up to date information for Cascades East Transit and Uber. Download TransitApp to your phone and the world (and bus schedules) will be right at your fingertips.

Take the free CET Summer Shuttle. Thanks to a partnership with City of Bend, Visit Bend and COIC, you can now take a free Cascades East Transit shuttle between downtown Bend, Galveston Avenue, Century Drive and the Old Mill District. The shuttle will run seven days a week, from 2:00-10:00pm on 15 minute intervals. It starts June 23 and runs until September 4, and is for everyone to enjoy—visitors and residents alike.

Ride the river. Get wet and get a ride this summer on the Ride the River Shuttle. The Ride the River shuttle helps decrease the dependence on parking along Drake Park. Floaters can ride the shuttle for $3.00 with unlimited rides all day. The shuttle runs every day through September 5.

Use a bike from the expanded bike share program. Sharing is caring, and the Zagster bike share is expanding. What started as a service to OSU Cascades students and employees has now expanded to be available to anyone in Bend. There are three current stations: on the OSU campus on Century Drive, at the Graduate and Research Center on SW Colorado Avenue and at the old Mt. Bachelor Park and Ride at Simpson and Columbia Avenues. There is a brand new station in downtown Bend on the corner of Franklin and Bond Streets, next to Bank of the Cascades. Keep an eye out for more stations to come this year.

Carpool to a concert. New this year, Les Schwab Amphitheater concertgoers can easily find rides to shows through Drive Less Connect. Here’s how: create an account at www.drivelessconnect.com (if you don’t have one already) and use the Ride Match and View Events feature to find carpooling opportunities to and from the amphitheater. By using ride share to get the event, you can help reduce traffic and parking congestion (and have more fun!) at one of Oregon’s best concert venues.

Mark your calendar for Bend Open Streets. Bend Open Streets is coming once again on Sunday, September 17. Get ready to spend the afternoon in the streets, walking, riding bikes, playing, dancing and having fun with your fellow Bendites. We are seeking volunteers for this ultra-fun event. Contact Brian Potwin at brian@commuteoptions.org if you are interested in volunteering.

Commute Options promotes choices that reduce the impacts of driving alone. For more information, contact Executive Director, Jeff Monson at 541-330-2647 or visit www.commuteoptions.org

Katy Bryce is a freelance writer in Bend. www.katybryce.com