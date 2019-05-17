How to Ensure Your Website’s Search Ranking is High

The internet goes through changes incrementally year-to-year. Not too long ago, the “world wide web” was nothing but text and images. No one imagined a world of videos and podcasts. The concept of social media was unfathomable. One thing never changes, though. People entering terms in the search engines don’t like to go past the first couple of results pages. If you publish a blog or website, you do want your search rankings to be high. For commercial enterprises, top rankings are imperative. Little traffic means equally little revenue. So, think about the following strategies to maintain a quality ranking:

Read Up On Current SEO News

Search engine optimization is dynamic. The rules change since the search engines self-determine rules for ranking. Years ago, many website publishers suffered horribly in the aftermath of the Google Panda and Penguin updates. The search engine giant opted to impose stringent rules on websites. Violators deemed “low-quality websites” were booted from Google’s rankings. Let the past be a lesson. Stay current on all search engine rules, policies, and requirements. Find out what works in the contemporary landscape. Reading up on current SEO news and trends helps this cause.

Revise Content to Near Perfection

Lame, dull, and derivative content does nothing for search engine rankings. Duplicate content could even get a site banned. Always strive for publishing original, innovative, and engaging content. The better the content, the better the chances the search engines will consider the site valuable. Sites deemed valuable move up the ranking ladder.

Amass Quality Backlinks

The ability to turn content into backlinks helps the cause as well. When other sites link to yours, your site gains relevancy and importance in the eyes of the search engines. Walk a fine line here. Links placed on link farms and other dubious sites may hurt more than help. Flooding the internet with links too quickly won’t work, either. A slow, organic process that involves quality sites publishing backlinks to your websites would be the more workable and valuable strategy.

Develop a Good Layout for the Website

The website’s actual design must be a high-quality one. A cluttered page that doesn’t load quickly not only frustratesvisitors; the page also makes a poor impression with the search engines’ algorithms. Be honest and critical with assessments of a website. Don’t become too attached to a particular look or layout because you like it. The only loyalty you should have is to something that works. Overhaul a bad design without delay. Otherwise, the ranking suffer, traffic suffers, and your intended purpose suffers.

Choose the Right Keywords

Keywords refer to terms people type into the search engine boxes. Keywords are, in essence, the search terms. With the right keywords, your site gains traffic. Perform the necessary research to figure out what relevant keywords people use. Integrate them properly into the content. Turn content into backlinks with appropriate keywords as well. Do not, however, stuff the content with excessive keyword phrases. The search engines will bring down fire and punishment on those who try to keyword stuff.

The search engines do impose quite a few rules. The overarching idea here involves preserving the integrity of the rankings. Stay true to the rules, do what works, and, hopefully, you’ll reap the rewards of positive rankings.