Entrepreneurial Bootcamp for Women Founders Launches

Applications now being accepted for the “BendX” four week/eight session program,

created for women founders, by women founders

The BendX Entrepreneurial Bootcamp is recruiting for the first cohort of up to 30 early-stage female company founders, and those who are seeking to launch their business. The deadline for applications is July 15, with classes beginning on September 11. Detailed information and the program application are available at www.bendx.co.

Most entrepreneurs start with an idea or a problem they want to solve but often don’t know where to start, or what tools and knowledge are needed. The BendX Bootcamp covers the highlights of what an entrepreneur needs to be successful and provides opportunities for participants to connect with mentors, funding sources and fellow entrepreneurs.

All sessions are taught by experts in their field, covering topics such as business formation, sales and marketing strategy, financial systems and models, pitching your business, the basics of intellectual property, hiring employees and more. The last course will feature a pitch competition for a first place, cash prize.

The BendX Bootcamp arose from conversations with Bend Chamber staff and members, along with women business leaders from across Central Oregon. The program is helmed by two local entrepreneurs, Christine Callahan and Talena Barker.

“The reality is that women don’t currently see themselves as well-represented as men when it comes to being a founder/CEO of a company,” said BendX co-founder, Talena Barker. “Women have less access to capital and less access to other resources to launch and grow their business. Providing a venue where we can focus on eliminating barriers and improving access for women is good for our whole community.”

Statistics show that even though women-led companies are currently receiving less than 3% of venture capital funding, these companies are less likely to fail, use less capital to get to success and have 12% higher annual revenues. Investing in getting women-founded companies off the ground returns great dividends for the Central Oregon economy.

The BendX Bootcamp is made possible by generous partners and sponsors, including the Bend Chamber of Commerce, EDCO, OSU Cascades, BendBroadband, FoundersPad, Buzztag, GB2 Agency, Price/Fronk, Huckabuy, and Bryant, Lovlien & Jarvis.