The Environmental Center Presents its 19th Annual Green Tour September 28

The Environmental Center (TEC) is offering free tours of green homes and businesses on Saturday, September 28 from 10am to 4:30pm during its 19th Annual Green Tour.

This year’s Green Tour features a 1920’s retrofit, ADUs and cottages, battery storage, irrigation modernization and more. The event will offer a bike tour option, electric vehicle test drives and a fun after-party.

TEC will be releasing more details this coming week, but in the meantime, here are a few things you can do now:

Reserve your spot for a tour of Site #7 at Deschutes Growery (tours will take place at 10:30am, 12pm, 2pm and 3:30pm). This is the only site that you need to RSVP for .

Sign up for childcare during the tour. Please provide some basic info and we'll do our best to meet your needs.

during the tour. Please provide some basic info and we’ll do our best to meet your needs. Sign up to volunteer as a site host. No experience necessary. We’re just looking for a few folks to welcome tour-goers and point out interesting features.

A Green Tour kick-off event with Bea Johnson, a local sustainability advocate, will take place on Friday, September 27 from 7 to 9pm at the Bend Senior Center.

Since 2008, Johnson and her family have produced a mere pint of trash per year. She initiated a global movement, but here in Central Oregon, she’ll lend a unique perspective on how this fits into our own local sustainability efforts. Sustainability isn’t just about how green your home, office or school is—it’s about how you live and make decisions within those spaces and beyond. TEC invites the public to join in on a memorable evening that will inspire attendees to reflect on lifestyle and habits, and will provide practical solutions for living simply and reducing waste.

