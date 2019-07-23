Epic Aircraft Approved for Type Inspection Authorization

Epic Aircraft, manufacturer of high performance, all carbon fiber, single-engine turboprop aircraft, announced it has been approved for Type Inspection Authorization (TIA) by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). TIA allows FAA pilots to conduct the final phases of conformity inspections and flight testing. It is also a crucial precursor to type certification (TC), as it confirms the aircraft design, structural and flight test results demonstrate compliance with FAA regulations. Recently, Epic also completed the last of over 4000 company-conforming flight tests, concluding another key certification milestone.

“We are on the verge of bringing to market a truly superior aircraft design that will redefine industry expectations,” said Doug King, Epic Aircraft CEO. “Entering this final phase of flight testing is a tremendous achievement for our customers, our staff and our E1000 certification program, keeping us on track for TC later this year.”

Epic launched FT1, its first flight test article, in December 2015. FT2, the second and final flight test article, joined the program in January 2018. Both aircraft have flown over 1000 combined flight hours, completing all critical FAA test flight maneuvers and confirming handling quality and capabilities.

“In addition to complying with FAA-required protocols, flight testing allows us to assess, monitor and improve certain operational features and functions,” explains King. “Last year, we saw an opportunity to boost engine performance by further optimizing the airflow induction system. As a result, we are now seeing industry leading cruise and climb rates throughout the FL340 service ceiling.”

“We also enhanced pilot safety and ease of use with improved lighting, rigging, flight controls positions and a stick/shaker pusher stall protection system,” added King. “While these enhancements caused some delays, we believe the performance and safety benefits justified the schedule tradeoffs.”

The company completed structural testing last summer, one of the more demanding phases of its TC program, as FAA-mandated structural strength requirements for carbon fiber designs are higher than those imposed on metal aircraft.

Epic manufacturing has doubled its composite fabrication capacity, invested heavily in tooling and equipment, and refined workflows to accelerate E1000 production ramp. The company is currently running two production shifts, with plans to expand operations later this fall.

The first three E1000 customer aircraft are in various stages of fabrication, bonding and assembly, slated for delivery immediately following TC. Epic has nearly 90 confirmed E1000 reservations from around the U.S., as well as Canada, Mexico, Central/South America, Europe, Russia, South Africa and Australia.

Priced at $3.25 million fully-equipped, Epic offers uncompromising performance at a price point well below the competition. The sleek E1000 all-composite airframe, powered by the 1200- horsepower Pratt & Whitney PT6A-67A engine, cruises at speeds over 330 KTAS, with a range of 1,650+ nautical miles and a full-fuel payload of 1,100 pounds*.

*Performance numbers based on pre-certification data.