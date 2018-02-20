Era of Megafires Comes to Central Oregon

Nationally recognized ecologist Paul Hessburg presents options for reshaping our wildfire problem

It may not feel like it outside, but fire season is on its way. This March, local partners are coming together to offer three Era of Megafire presentations for Central Oregonians. The Deschutes Land Trust, Sunriver Owners Association, and Sisters-Camp Sherman Fire District are sponsoring events in Bend, Sunriver, and Sisters.

Deschutes Land Trust is hosting Dr. Paul Hessburg as part of their winter Nature Nights series and the Sister’s event, hosted at the Belfry is sponsored in part by the Sisters Science Club. Last year was a record fire year with 9.1 million acres burning in the US. More than 680,000 acres burned in Oregon alone, in at least 33 different fires, one of which was a Megafire that burned over 190,000 acres. Dr. Hessburg will present to the audience an engaging, multimedia presentation about wildfire, its natural role in our local forests, and how that role has changed. Dr. Hessburg will present the multiple options available to our community to reshape the wildfire problem and how we can all better learn to live with fire.

Each Era of Megafire event is free to attend; however registration for the Bend and Sunriver events is required. Date, time, location, and ticketing information is below:

· Bend with Deschutes Land Trust’s Nature Night: Tuesday March 20th, 2018 from 7:00-8:30 pm at the Tower Theater. Tickets go on sale February 20th here.

· Sunriver with Project Wildfire: Wednesday March 21st, 2018, 6:30-8:30 pm at the Sunriver Homeowners Association Recreation Center (SHARC). Tickets go on sale February 20th here.

· Sisters with Sisters Science Club: Thursday March 22nd, 2018, 6:30-8:30 pm at The Belfry. Tickets will be available at the door, donation will be accepted but not required (pre-registration is not required).

Paul Hessburg, Ph.D., is a Research Ecologist with the Pacific Northwest Research Station, US Forest Service. He has been studying historical and modern era forests of the Inland West for the last 32 years, publishing extensively in leading national and international journals. His work documents large changes in forest conditions and how these changes, along with climate change, have set the stage for large and severe wildfires. This presentation is an outgrowth of his research and his concerns for the future.

