Erich Schultz Retiring from Compass Commercial

Compass Commercial Real Estate Services announces co-founder and broker Erich Schultz, SIOR will be retiring from the company effective January 1, 2018 with the ultimate goal of simplifying his life.

In 1996 Erich Schultz and Steve Toomey, CCIM founded Compass Commercial to fill a need in the community for a commercial real estate firm that provides a higher level of client service. In the 21 years since, the company has expanded to include 11 partners, and provides expertise and world-class service in brokerage (18 brokers), asset and property management (7 brokers), and construction services to Central Oregon and beyond. The team has also grown to include full-time marketing, administrative and accounting staff.

Erich’s legacy includes using his strong leadership skills in the mentoring of 4 upcoming brokers to provide client-focused services with the utmost integrity. His success is evident in his sales record, having been the company’s top producer for 11 of the last 17 years. Jay Lyons (the only other broker in Central Oregon with an SIOR designation) has been working in tandem with Erich for seven years, gleaning wisdom. In addition, Erich has spent all of 2017 mentoring Grant Schultz, who will continue to serve current clients alongside Jay. Leaving this legacy of high-quality brokers will allow the company to continue with success into the foreseeable future.

As Erich steps away from Compass Commercial, he will continue to work independently with his long-term clients in a capacity which will allow him to focus on investment and development opportunities and other areas of deep interest to him. In reference to his retirement from Compass Commercial Erich states, “The partners, both past and present, have built a great framework for the company. I am confident that Compass will continue to be a leader in the commercial real estate market in Central Oregon for years to come.” The partners of Compass Commercial are also optimistic about the future considering the foundation that has been laid with a broad base of talented and accomplished leaders to continue to move the company forward.

If you have questions about this press release, please contact Erich Schultz or Pat Kesgard at Compass Commercial Real Estate Services at 541-383-2444.