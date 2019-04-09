Essential Information To Bear In Mind If You Just Met An Accident

An accident is an unfortunate event that can happen to any one of us in any situation. Accidents can happen at home, at work, while at play or when riding a vehicle. Accidents don’t always lead to bodily harm and injury. At other times, accidents can lead to destruction of property or another chain of unfortunate events. Accidents can be very sudden, unexpected and traumatizing. No matter how prepared we are, or how we prioritize safety in everything we do, there are things beyond our control and could still endanger us. If we are not the cause of an accident, it can be caused by another person, or just by pure coincidence. So what should one do if he/she just met an accident?

Stay Calm

An accident can be very sudden and violent that it would take a while for your mind and body to adjust accordingly. The important thing is to regain your composure and stay calm in the situation. This way, you can assess your injuries, the accident scene and all other necessary steps to alleviate pain from injury and stop further damages. Also, being calm and composed is very useful for avoiding stress, panic and anxiety, which may aggravate injuries and the situation of the emergency.

Check for Injuries

One of the first things you need to check for are injuries. If you had a fall or a concussion, locate the painful area and carefully assess the extent of the damage. Do not try to move or disturb the painful or injured area. If your mobility is not affected, try to slowly move your body’s movable parts to check for signs of injury, like pain, numbness or tenderness. If moving causes excruciating pain, do not force movement and stay still or adjust your position minimally for comfort until help arrives. Do not try to apply first aid on yourself if your movement is limited. You may just further injure yourself if you do.

In a situation where you are miraculously unharmed, but the other person was injured instead, check for the other person’s injuries. If the other person is conscious and coherent, ask the person where it hurts and make an ocular check and assessment first. If you are knowledgeable about first aid treatment, apply basic first aid to the injured person to health arrives.

Make Sure the Accident Scene is Safe

If the pain or injury is not serious, you can check for hazardous materials still left on the scene. Check, locate and dispose of glass shards, wood splinters, and metal bars which may cause further injury or other accident. If it’s not possible for you to move, and make the scene safe, call for help from a passerby or someone who is near the scene.

If it’s a car accident scene, a different approach will be needed. Do not move the involved vehicles from their places for the meantime until the authorities arrive to evaluate the scene.A camera or a built-in one from your mobile phone will come in handy for making your own documentation of the accident scene. If staying inside the car is not a safe option for you, carefully step out of the car while avoiding moving your injured body parts and disturbing the accident scene at the same time.

Contact the Emergency Medical Response Number

Call 911 or the designated emergency number in your region. If moving your hand or fingers is not possible, ask someone to do so. Again, having a mobile phone ready comes in handy for a medical situation. If ever you don’t have a phone with you, ask a bystander or the first person that approaches the accident scene.

Get Medical Attention the Soonest

The San Antonio chiropractor clinic in the San Antonio Pain and Injury Centers states that sprains, strains, joint misalignment and musculoskeletal injuries are the common bodily harms obtained from car, sport or workplace accidents. Such injuries can limit mobility, cause excruciating pain and reduce quality of life if not properly treated. In addition, hip and spine injuries most often go unnoticed because of little to no discomfort. Do not disregard discomfort and movement difficulties after walking out of an accident seemingly unharmed. Injuries can sometimes be found within the body and not visible on the outside. It is always wise to have yourself thoroughly checked and scanned for injuries before going home and resuming your daily life.

Accidents can sometimes be unpredictable and unavoidable, and there may be situations where you can’t avoid meeting an accident. If ever you find yourself in such a situation, having the right knowledge on what to do could save your life and keep you from further harm. Remember to be calm and composed whenever you are in an emergency situation due to accident.