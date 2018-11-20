Establishing a Secure Payment System For Your Business

Apart from product development and marketing, setting up an efficient payment channel is critical to running a business. After all, you will need to create a system for accepting payments without any let-up.

As online transactions become even more prevalent, it’s important that your business is able to provide a secure means of sending payments. For sure, you will need to prioritize security over everything else when it comes down to this important aspect in your business.

Still, even with new technologies in tow, businesses will still need to work even harder in terms of establishing secure payment gateways. If you’re aiming to improve the trust that your customers have for your business, here are a few tips you may want to consider.

Secure an SSL certification

If you’re running an e-commerce site, it’s imperative that you implement the necessary security features to protect online transactions from information theft and fraud. Indeed, these will result in you losing customer trust. As a business startup, it’s best not to take your chances by refusing to apply for an SSL certificate.

No doubt, an SSL certification serves as a guarantee that your customers’ data are protected as it’s passed on from one computer to another. It does this by encrypting data such as credit card numbers and phone numbers, making these inaccessible to unauthorized parties.

Applying for SSL certification is the first step to a more secure e-commerce site. The process is fairly easy, as you only need to go through a process of vetting. The process is worth it at the end of the day as customers will find a more compelling reason to trust you with their financial data.

Set up the right barriers

You will need to create a multi-step process for authenticating information and ensuring data accuracy. You can only imagine all the revenue lost due to duplication and errors, so it’s essential that you provide extra safeguards in your payment gateway.

There are a lot of ways you can do this. If you’re an owner of a healthcare business, for instance, you will need to install a medical billing software for processing your transactions. On that note, make sure that the software is easy to understand by employees and allows for convenient data management.

Aside from a billing software, you will also need a medical claims clearinghouse which reduces errors, informs patients of these errors, and prevents needless losses in the long run. For this, it’s important to find one that fits the needs of your practice. You may want to consider any of the top 10 medical clearinghouses that clinics use to secure their payment portals.

Get only the information you need

Through your e-commerce site, make sure you ask customers for specific information that’s needed to close a purchase. In other words, it’s wise to never ask for data you don’t actually need. Not only will this reduce customer trust, but it can also violate privacy laws. So, ask only for information such as credit card numbers and CVV codes and establish an effective data encryption process.