An Evening for Ethiopia presented by ReachAnother Foundation

(Photo courtesy of ReachAnother Foundation)

Experience the sights, sounds and tastes of Ethiopia in your own community. ReachAnother Foundation presents its gala fundraiser, Evening for Ethiopia on Saturday, October 21 at 5pm at the Tetherow Event Pavilion.

More than 200 guests enjoy a variety of Ethiopian inspired fare prepared by the executive chef at Tetherow paired with wines from Oregon. An auction filled with interesting travel experiences, culinary adventures and specialty items highlights the evening. We are honored to have amidst our guests two neurosurgeons from Ethiopia, who will add, with their presence, an additional note to this gala!

All funds raised provide life-saving surgeries for babies in Ethiopia born with neural tube defects such as hydrocephalus or spina bifida, conditions which, until recently were not treated.

ReachAnother Foundation provides consultation and funding to a collaborative neurosurgeon training program that graduates new neurosurgeons and has provided financial support for nearly 3000 surgeries for a cost of $150 per child. This life-saving surgery allows each child to grow into a contributing member of his/her community.

“Since joining the Board three years ago, I have been impressed by the unbelievable work of the Foundation,” said Hans van den Houten. “Dick Koning has guided the Board and made enormous progress, now also engaging the Ethiopian authorities to introduce folic acid into the food chain and making it available to women. Folic acid is a vital ingredient to protect women from the potential to bring children in the world with hydrocephalus, or spina bifida. The ReachAnother Foundation is an all-volunteer organization. These volunteers are crucial to the success of the ReachAnother Foundation both here in Bend, as well as during the yearly visits to Ethiopia. We are grateful for the support of our Bend friends both individually, as well as corporate. Last year, we saw a substantial increase of participation at our Gala and we certainly hope to see a further increase of support at this year’s Gala.”

To streamline the process for everyone, the ReachAnother Foundation Website is live and ready to allow people to purchase tickets for the gala at $100 each: http://reachanother.org/purchase-tickets/attend-the-gala

Additionally a winner’s choice travel raffle presents options for a Golf Staycation: Links at Spanish Bay; Sonoma Wine, Dine and Stay, or Mexico beach and golf resort getaway. Raffle Tickets can be purchased for $50 each online at http://reachanother.org/purchase-tickets/raffle.

ReachAnother Foundation (RAF) is a non-profit humanitarian organization committed to promoting better healthcare and special education services for medically underserved communities in Ethiopia. The organization reaches out to families who fall through the cracks of government programs, public assistance and multi-national relief efforts. Guided by a strong belief that healthcare is a fundamental human right for all peoples of the world, Drs. Marinus and his twin Jan Koning started RAF in 2009.

www.reachanother.org.

Drs. Marinus Koning (left) and Mark Sternfield at the 2016 Gala

D

Guests and Friends of ReachAnother serve beverages at the 2016 Gala