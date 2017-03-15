(Photo above | by Penny Eddinton)

Client Wins Big at National Grocers Association Creative Choice Awards

Bend-based advertising, branding and digital marketing agency Every Idea Marketing announced that its client, Newport Avenue Market, won two awards for small retailers at the National Grocers Association Creative Choice Awards held in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Newport Avenue Market received two first place awards in the categories of Connections through Print category for ‘Shindigs’ a custom 12-page holiday entertainment guide and for the best Store Event ‘Meet the Ranchers,’ a collaboration between Newport Avenue Market and Oregon County Beef. The Meet the Rancher event included a parking lot party with live music, BBQ, roping and a meet and greet with ranchers raising the beef.

Both campaigns combined branding, prints ads, broadcast, digital and website work to leverage the grocery store’s reputation as Central Oregon’s best grocer. This was part of an on-going strategy designed to elevate Newport Avenue Market’s brand and generate awareness to a more expansive audience.

“We’ve been partnering with Every Idea for over 18 years and they always deliver,” said Lauren Johnson, CEO at Newport Avenue Market. “We are honored to be recognized for the campaigns.”

The annual Creative Choice Awards contest honors the best marketing and merchandising programs in the independent supermarket industry that have boosted store traffic, increased item or department sales, positively impacted overall store sales or provided a unique benefit to the community. Marketing campaigns and merchandising events or promotions held between December 1, 2015, and December 1, 2016, were eligible for this year’s contest.

With a record number of over 300 entries, the Creative Choice Awards saw immense competition as independent supermarkets from across the United States battled it out to win big for creative marketing and event campaigns. A panel of industry experts recognized Newport Avenue Market’s campaigns for creativity, clarity and effectiveness.

“We are elated to again be recognized for our compelling and creative work on behalf of our client Newport Avenue Market,” said Wendie Every, owner of Every Idea Marketing. “Awards like these only happen as the result of a true agency/client partnership, hours of hard work and dedication to our clients’ goals. We are thrilled for them and for us.”

Founded in 1991, Every Idea Marketing is one of Central Oregon’s oldest marketing firms, known for award-winning creative and results-driven marketing services. As a full-service agency Every Idea provides strategic planning, design, public relations, digital and social media marketing. From its origins nearly thirty years ago through its expansive performance today, Every says the company thrives on creating strong partnerships and producing powerful business results for Northwest companies.

www.every-idea.com